PBL Junior High softball 'B' team defeats Rantoul Eater 11-9

RANTOUL — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball “B” team won 11-9 Monday, Aug. 7, over Rantoul Eater in a three-inning contest.

Averi Garrett hit 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four stolen bases. Losa Suavva (1-for-3, run, stolen base), Kaelyn Welp (1-for-3, two runs scored, RBI, stolen base), Emily Robidoux (1-for-3, two runs scored, RBI), Kate Wilson (1-for-2, run scored, stolen base), Makenna Ecker (1-for-2, double, run scored, RBI) and Kendyl Enghausen (1-for-1, RBI, stolen base, hit-by-pitch) each produced a hit as well.

In the “A” game, PBL lost 19-9.

Carly Mutchmore went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen bases. Emma Steiner drove in a run and scored another while hitting 1-for-4 while Sydney Murphy hit 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base and Averi Garrett went 1-for-3 with a run and stolen base.



“A” game

Rantoul Eater 19, PBL 9

PBL 126 000 — 9 5 7

RAN 203 734 — 19 15 6

PBL pitching and catching — Steiner, Mutchmore (4); Garrett, Ecker (5).

PBL hitting — Carly Mutchmore 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3B, SB. Addison Oyer 0-3, RBI, BB. Emma Steiner 1-4, R, RBI. Sydney Murphy 1-4, R, SB. Kaelyn Welp 0-4, R. Averi Garrett 1-3, R, SB. Losa Suaava 0-1, 2 R, 2 HBP. Emily Robidoux 0-2, R, HBP.

“B” game

PBL 11, Rantoul Eater 9

PBL 551 — 11 8 3

RAN 261 — 9 2 6

PBL pitching and catching — Murphy; Garrett.

PBL hitting — Morgan Uden 0-3, 2 R, SB. Averi Garrett 2-3, 2 R, 4 SB. Losa Suaava 1-3, R, SB. Kaelyn Welp 1-3, 2 R, RBI, SB. Emily Robidoux 1-3, 2 R, RBI. Kate Wilson 1-2, R, SB. Makenna Ecker 1-2, R, RBI, 2B. Kendyl Enghausen 1-1, RBI, SB, HBP. Mya Olivares 0-1, HBP.

