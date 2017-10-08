PBL JH softball "B" team ties with Mahomet-Seymour

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team tied 4-4 with Mahomet-Seymour in a three-inning game on Thursday.

Addison Oyer hit a two-run homer while Morgan Uden went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a stolen base, Averi Garrett went 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI and Emma Steiner (1-for-1) also drove in a run.

In the "A" game, PBL lost 12-0 as Makenna Ecker went 2-for-2 and Oyer (1-for-2) doubled.

"A" game

Mahomet-Seymour 12, PBL 0

MS 014 61 -- 12 14 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 4 3

W -- Abby Akers, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Carly Mutchmore, 5 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 8 ER, K, 3 BB.

Mahomet-Seymour -- Haylie Orton 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Kenadi Granadino 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Abby Akers 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Kayley Yergler 1-2, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB. Chloe Truax R. Lydia Johnson 2-3, RBI, R. Jaydn Hannah 1-3, 2B, RBI. Anika Wells 1-3, R. Carson Wheeler 2-2, 2 R.

PBL -- Makenna Ecker 2-2. Addison Oyer 1-2, 2B. Kaelyn Welp 1-2.

"B" game

PBL 4, Mahomet-Seymour 4

MS 220 -- 4 2 0

PBL 202 -- 4 8 2

PBL pitching and catching -- Murphy; Ecker

PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 2-2, 2 R, SB. Averi Garrett 1-1, R, RBI. Addison Oyer 1-1, R, 2 RBIs, HR. Emma Steiner 1-1, RBI. Makenna Ecker 1-2. Losa Suaava 1-1. Emily Robidoux 1-2.