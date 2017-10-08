PBL Junior High School softball teams lose to Urbana

URBANA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 9-3 Wednesday to Urbana.

Addison Oyer (1-for-3) doubled and drove in two runs while Makenna Ecker (1-for-2)also had a double and Lorena Arnett (1-for-2) produced an RBI. Sydney Murphy (1-for-3), Kaelyn Welp (1-for-3) and Emma Steiner (1-for-3) also produced a hit for the Panthers.

In the "B" game, PBL lost 8-3 as Arnett went 2-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base while Morgan Uden and Losa Suaava each went 1-for-2.

“A” Game

Urbana 9, PBL 3

PBL 000 002 1 -- 3 6 3

URB 105 021 x -- 9 5 0

L -- Steiner

PBL – Carly Mutchmore 0-4, R. Addison Oyer 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2B. Makenna Ecker 1-2, 2B, BB. Emma Steiner 1-3. Sydney Murphy 1-3. Kaelyn Welp 1-3. Averi Garrett 0-3, R, SB. Losa Suaava 0-2, R, HBP. Lorena Arnett 1-2, RBI.

“B” Game

Urbana 8, PBL 3

PBL 201 -- 3 4 5

URB 17x -- 8 5 2

L – Murphy.

PBL – Lorena Arnett 2-2, R, SB. Morgan Uden 1-2, R. Losa Suaava 1-2. Kaelyn Welp 0-2, R. Emily Robidoux 0-1, HBP. Kate Wilson 0-1, BB.