PBL Junior High softball teams lose to Tolono Unity

TOLONO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School "A" team lost 9-0 to Tolono Unity on Monday.
Carly Mutchmore went 1-for-2 as she produced PBL's lone hit. Emma Steiner took the loss on the mound for the Panthers.
In the "B" game, PBL was held without a hit through its three innings of play in a 10-0 loss.
"A" Game
Unity 9, PBL 0
PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 1 4
UNITY 105 021 x -- 9 5 0
L -- Steiner.
PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-2. Lorena Arnett 0-1, BB. Makenna Ecker 0-0, BB.
"B" Game
Unity 10, PBL 0
PBL 000 -- 0 0 6
UNITY 64x -- 10 3 0
L -- Murphy.
PBL -- Briandra Harding 0-0, BB.
