PBL Junior High softball teams lose to Tolono Unity

TOLONO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School "A" team lost 9-0 to Tolono Unity on Monday.

Carly Mutchmore went 1-for-2 as she produced PBL's lone hit. Emma Steiner took the loss on the mound for the Panthers.

In the "B" game, PBL was held without a hit through its three innings of play in a 10-0 loss.

"A" Game

Unity 9, PBL 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 1 4

UNITY 105 021 x -- 9 5 0

L -- Steiner.

PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-2. Lorena Arnett 0-1, BB. Makenna Ecker 0-0, BB.

"B" Game

Unity 10, PBL 0

PBL 000 -- 0 0 6

UNITY 64x -- 10 3 0

L -- Murphy.

PBL -- Briandra Harding 0-0, BB.