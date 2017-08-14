Upper Room Bible Church wins annual softball tournament

PAXTON -- Upper Room Bible Church outscored First Lutheran Church 7-2 to take the championship game and win a seven-team church softball tournament played Saturday in Paxton.

Upper Room earned its spot in the championship with wins over Paxton Federated Church and United Methodist Church earlier in the day. Sluggers Craig DeLong, Wil McClure, Peyton McClure and Dave Lithgow each had home runs en route to the team’s championship win. Outfielder Mike Moser was credited with the defensive play of the day, robbing a home run in the game against the Methodists.

Runner-up First Lutheran faced off against tournament newcomer St. Mary’s Catholic and last year’s champion, Evangelical Covenant. First Lutheran put together a strong defense led by shortstop Drew Krumwiede to finish on top of both games and earn its spot in the finals.

Following the early loss to the Lutherans, St. Mary’s was victorious over Covenant and Hope Vineyard to finish 2-1 on the day. St. Mary’s offense was led by RBIs from Jimmy Quinn (7), Mike Quinn (6), and Derek Diesburg (4), including a home run.

Evangelical Covenant and United Methodist both finished the tournament with an even win-loss record. Mike McDermaid and Bob Curry led each team with three home runs, respectively. Curry also had a walk-off base hit in the 13th inning to earn a 6-5 win over Federated.

Following the extra-inning loss to Methodists, Federated led off their next game against Covenant with a home run from Brock Johnson, but failed to hold the lead after the first inning. Federated and Hope Vineyard both ended the day with a record of 0-3.

Paxton’s annual church softball tournament has now completed its sixth year with United Methodist, Evangelical Covenant, and Federated having competed all six years.

Along with use of softball fields in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district and help from the Paxton Park District, the church softball tournament participants recognize Bob Nuckols for volunteering his time and efforts to prep fields for play last weekend.