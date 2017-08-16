PBL Junior High softball 'A' team defeats Champaign Edison 12-6

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team won 12-6 Wednesday over Champaign Edison.
With the score tied at 5-5, PBL scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, including an inside-the-park grand slam hit by Addison Oyer.
The Panthers produced eight hits as Losa Suaava went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Emma Steiner was the winning pitcher on the mound.
In the "B" game, PBL lost 7-4 as Morgan Uden went 2-for-2 with a run scored and three stolen bases.
"A" game
PBL 12, Champaign Edison 6
EDI 005 000 0 -- 6 5 0
PBL 401 070 x -- 12 8 4
W -- Steiner.
PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 0-2, 2 R, 2 SB, 2 BB. Lorena Arnett 1-3, 2 R, 2 SB, BB. Addison Oyer 1-3, 2 R, 4 RBIs, HR (grand slam), BB. Emma Steiner 1-1, R, RBI, SB, 3 BB. Sydney Murphy 1-4, R, SB. Kaelyn Welp 1-4, 2 R, SB. Losa Suaava 2-3, 4 RBIs, SB, HBP. Averi Garrett 1-4, R, RBI, SB. Emily Robidoux 0-2, SB, BB, HBP. Morgan Uden 0-0, R, 3 SB.
"B" game
Champaign Edison 7, PBL 4
EDI 43 -- 7 5 1
PBL 22 -- 4 4 1
PBL pitching and catching -- Murphy, Mutchmore (2); Robidoux, Arnett (2).
PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 2-2, R, 3 SB. Averi Garrett 1-1, R, 2 SB. Lorena Arnett 0-0, SB, BB. Addison Oyer 1-1. Kate Wilson 0-0, R, SB. Kendyl Enghausen 0-0, R, BB, 2 SB.
