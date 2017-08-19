PBL JH softball 'A' team defeats Champaign Franklin 18-2

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team won 18-2 in a three-inning game Saturday over Champaign Franklin.

Carly Mutchmore, Addison Oyer and Emma Steiner each went 2-for-2. Mutchmore drive in two runs and scored three more while Oyer tripled with four RBIs and three runs scored and Steiner had three RBIs and three runs scored.

Lorena Arnett and Emily Robidoux each went 2-for-3 as Arnett scored three runs and Robidoux had three RBIs and a run scored.

Steiner was also the winning pitcher for PBL as she allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through three innings.

After falling behind 2-0, PBL scored four runs to take the lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Mutchmore led off the inning with a walk and Arnett singled before Oyer hit a two-RBI triple to right field.

After Steiner walked, she stole second as Oyer crossed home plate on the sequence. Steiner then crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In the second inning, PBL scored 14 more runs.

Mutchmore hit a leadoff single to center field before Arnett single and Oyer walked to load the bases. Steiner then sent two runs home with a line-drive single to left field.

Oyer and Steiner each crossed home plate on a wild pitch. After Sydney Murphy walked and Losa Suaava reached base on a fielder's choice, Robidoux doubled to right field to send two more runs across home plate.

Morgan Uden walked before Mutchmore hit a two-RBI single to left field. Arnett reached base on an error as Uden crossed home plate.

Oyer then sent three runs across home plate with a line-drive single to left field before Steiner hit an RBI single. Kaelyn Welp and Murphy each walked before Robidoux hit an RBI single to left field and Mya Olivares sent Welp home with a ground-ball single to left field.

"A" game

PBL 18, Champaign Franklin 2

FRNK 200 -- 2 2 1

PBL 4(14)x -- 18 11 0

W -- Emma Steiner, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 BB.

PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Mya Olivares 1-1, RBI. Lorena Arnett 2-3, 3 R. Addison Oyer 2-2, 3B, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Emma Steiner 2-2, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Kaelyn Welp 2 R. Sydney Murphy R. Losa Suaava R. Emily Robidoux 2-3, 3 RBIs, R. Morgan Uden R.