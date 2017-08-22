PBL JH softball teams defeat Milford

PAXTON -- Emma Steiner pitched her second no-hitter of hte season as the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team defeated Milford 15-0 on Monday.
At the plate, the Panthers produced four hits as Losa Suaava and Lorena Arnett each hit 1-for-2. Suaava drove in three runs and scored another while Arnett had an RBI and a run scored.
Carly Mutchmore hit 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Steiner hit 1-for-1 with an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.
In the "B" game, PBL defeated Milford 10-9 as the Panthers produced three hits. Sydney Murphy hit 2-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases while Kate Wilson doubled, drove in a run and scored another run.
"A" game
PBL 15, Milford 0
MIL 000 -- 0 0 2
PBL 834 -- 15 4 1
W -- Steiner.
PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-3, 2 R, 2B. Lorena Arnett 1-2, R, RBI, BB. Addison Oyer 0-1, 2 R, BB, HBP. Emma Steiner 1-1, 3 R, RBI, SB, 2 BB. Sydney Murphy 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB. Kaelyn Welp 0-0, 3 R, RBI, 2 HBP, BB. Losa Suaava 1-2, R, 3 RBIs, HBP. Morgan Uden 0-0, R, BB.
"B" game
PBL 10, Milford 9
MIL 702 -- 9 3 2
PBL 604 -- 10 3 2
PBL pitching and catching -- Murphy, Mutchmore (2); Robidoux.
PBL hitting -- Averi Garrett 0-0, R, SB, BB. Addison Oyer 0-1, R, BB. Sydney Murphy 2-2, R, RBI, 2 SB. Losa Suaava 0-0, R, 2 RBIs, 3 SB, 2 BB. Briandra Harding 0-1, 2 R, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-1, R, RBI, BB. Mya Olivares 0-1, R, 2 RBIs, HBP. Kate Wilson 1-1, R, RBI, 2B, BB. Kendyl Enghausen 0-1, RBI.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.