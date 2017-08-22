PBL JH softball teams defeat Milford

PAXTON -- Emma Steiner pitched her second no-hitter of hte season as the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team defeated Milford 15-0 on Monday.

At the plate, the Panthers produced four hits as Losa Suaava and Lorena Arnett each hit 1-for-2. Suaava drove in three runs and scored another while Arnett had an RBI and a run scored.

Carly Mutchmore hit 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Steiner hit 1-for-1 with an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.

In the "B" game, PBL defeated Milford 10-9 as the Panthers produced three hits. Sydney Murphy hit 2-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases while Kate Wilson doubled, drove in a run and scored another run.

"A" game

PBL 15, Milford 0

MIL 000 -- 0 0 2

PBL 834 -- 15 4 1

W -- Steiner.

PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-3, 2 R, 2B. Lorena Arnett 1-2, R, RBI, BB. Addison Oyer 0-1, 2 R, BB, HBP. Emma Steiner 1-1, 3 R, RBI, SB, 2 BB. Sydney Murphy 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB. Kaelyn Welp 0-0, 3 R, RBI, 2 HBP, BB. Losa Suaava 1-2, R, 3 RBIs, HBP. Morgan Uden 0-0, R, BB.

"B" game

PBL 10, Milford 9

MIL 702 -- 9 3 2

PBL 604 -- 10 3 2

PBL pitching and catching -- Murphy, Mutchmore (2); Robidoux.

PBL hitting -- Averi Garrett 0-0, R, SB, BB. Addison Oyer 0-1, R, BB. Sydney Murphy 2-2, R, RBI, 2 SB. Losa Suaava 0-0, R, 2 RBIs, 3 SB, 2 BB. Briandra Harding 0-1, 2 R, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-1, R, RBI, BB. Mya Olivares 0-1, R, 2 RBIs, HBP. Kate Wilson 1-1, R, RBI, 2B, BB. Kendyl Enghausen 0-1, RBI.