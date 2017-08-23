PBL JH softball "A" team loses 10-0 to Fisher

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 10-0 to Fisher on Wednesday.

Emma Steiner pitched a complete game for the Panthers on the mound, allowing 10 runs -- four earned -- on four hits and seven walks while striking out three batters.

Carly Mutchmore, Lorena Arnett, Losa Suaava and Averi Garrett each produced a hit for PBL.

"A" game

Fisher 10, PBL 0

FISH 012 07 -- 10 4 1

PBL 000 00 -- 0 4 4

L -- Emma Steiner, 5 IP, 4 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 7 BB.

PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-3. Lorena Arnett 1-2. Losa Suaava 1-2. Averi Garrett 1-2.