PBL JH softball "A" team loses 10-0 to Fisher

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 10-0 to Fisher on Wednesday.
Emma Steiner pitched a complete game for the Panthers on the mound, allowing 10 runs -- four earned -- on four hits and seven walks while striking out three batters.
Carly Mutchmore, Lorena Arnett, Losa Suaava and Averi Garrett each produced a hit for PBL.
"A" game
Fisher 10, PBL 0
FISH 012 07 -- 10 4 1
PBL 000 00 -- 0 4 4
L -- Emma Steiner, 5 IP, 4 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 7 BB.
PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-3. Lorena Arnett 1-2. Losa Suaava 1-2. Averi Garrett 1-2.
