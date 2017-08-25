PBL JH softball 'A' team loses 10-0 to Prairie Central

FAIRBURY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 10-0 Thursday to Prairie Central.

Addison Oyer produced the Panthers' lone hit as she went 1-for-2. Carly Mutchmore was the losing pitcher for PBL, allowing 10 runs -- seven earned -- on nine hits and two walks through 4 1/3 innings pitched.

"A" Game

Prairie Central 10, PBL 0

PBL 000 00 -- 0 1 5

PC 401 32 -- 10 9 0

L -- Carly Mutchmore 4.1 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

PBL -- Addison Oyer 1-2. Lorena Arnett 0-1, BB. Makenna Ecker 0-1, BB.