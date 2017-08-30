PAXTON -- Emma Steiner pitched a two-hitter and Addison Oyer celebrated her birthday with a home run as the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team defeated Champaign St. Matthew 16-1 on Tuesday.

The Panthers produced 13 runs at the plate en route to scoring one run in the first inning, 12 in the second and three more in the third.

Oyer finished her day hitting 1-for-2 while Emma Steiner (run scored, RBI), Makenna Ecker (two runs scored, RBI, stolen base) and Kaelyn Welp (two runs scored, two RBIs, stolen base) each went 2-for-3. Losa Suaava (two runs, RBI, stolen base) and Sydney Murphy (two runs) each went 2-for-2.

PBL 16, St. Matthew 1

STM 001 -- 1 2 4

PBL 1(12)3 -- 16 13 1

W -- Steiner.

PBL -- Carly Mutchmore 1-3, 3 RBI, 2B. Lorena Arnett 0-2, R, RBI. Addison Oyer 1-2, R, RBI, HR, BB. Emma Steiner 2-3, R, RBI. MaKenna Ecker 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB. Kaelyn Welp 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB. Losa Suaava 2-2, 2 R, RBI, SB. Sydney Murphy 2-2, 2 R. Averi Garrett 1-2, 2 R. Morgan Uden 0-0, R, SB.