PBL JH softball 'A' team wins 20-3 over Gifford

GIFFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School "A" team won 20-3 Wednesday over Gifford.

Carly Mutchmore and Emma Steiner combined to pitch a four-hitter on the mound.

Mutchmore allowed three runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters through three innings. Steiner allowed no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out three batters through one inning.

The Panthers (6-6), meanwhile, produced five hits. Losa Suaava went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored while Steiner (1-for-2) drove in two runs and scored another, Emily Robidoux (1-for-1) had two RBIs and Averi Garrett (1-for-3) had an RBI.

In the first inning, PBL took a 5-0 lead.

Mutchmore walked before stealing second and third base and crossing home plate on an error. Steiner, Makenna Ecker and Kaelyn Welp each walked to load the bases before Sydney Murphy drew a bases-loaded walk to send Steiner across home plate.

Ecker and Welp each scored a run on a wild pitch before Murphy crossed home plate as Suaava reached base on an error.

In the second inning, Mutchmore drew another leadoff walk before again stealing second and third base and scoring on another Gifford error to extend PBL lead to 6-0.

Leading 6-2, PBL added another insurance run in the third inning as Murphy walked before advancing to home via three wild pitches.

The Panthers scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 20-3.

Mutchmore led off by reaching base on an error before stealing second and third base and crossing home plate on a wild pitch. After Lorena Arnett walked and advanced to second base, Addison Oyer walked.

Steiner then singled to center field to send Arnett and Oyer across home plate. Ecker walked before Welp reached base on an error that resulted in Steiner crossing home plate.

After Ecker and Welp each scored on a wild pitch and Murphy walked, Suaava sent Murphy home with a double to center field. Garrett then singled to left field to send Suaava across home plate.

Mutchmore was hit by a pitch before Morgan Uden scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Arnett. Oyer reached base on another Gifford error before Kate Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk to send Mutchmore across home plate.

Robidoux then singled to send Arnett and Mya Olivares across home plate before Suaava hit an RBI single to send Wilson home.

"A" Game

PBL 20, Gifford 3

PBL 511 (13) -- 20 5 0

GIF 021 0 -- 3 4 8

W -- Carly Mutchmore, 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 5 K, 2 BB.

PBL (6-6) -- Carly Mutchmore 4 R. Lorena Arnett RBI, 2 R. Addison Oyer R. Mya Olivares R. Emma Steiner 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Makenna Ecker 2 R, 2 BB. Kaelyn Welp RBI, 2 R. Kate Wilson RBI, R. Sydney Murphy RBI, 3 R. Emily Robidoux 1-1, 2 RBIs. Losa Suaava 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Averi Garrett 1-3, RBI. Morgan Uden R.