GCMS MS softball to host IESA regional quarterfinal game

Fri, 09/01/2017 - 1:32pm | The Ford County Record
Sadie Christensen pitching
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Sadie Christensen pitches during Thursday's game against Rantoul Eater. The Falcons lost 9-6 to fall to a record of 3-12.
IESA CLASS A
LEROY REGIONAL
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6
Game 1 -- No. 5 Lexington at No. 4 GCMS, 4:15 p.m.
Game 2 -- No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Fisher, 4:15 p.m.
Game 3 -- No. 6 Champaign St. Matthew at No. 3 LeRoy, 4:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
At LeRoy
Game 4 -- No. 1 Heyworth vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.
Game 5 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, noon
MONDAY, Sept. 11
Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:15 p.m.
