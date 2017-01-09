GCMS MS softball to host IESA regional quarterfinal game

GCMS's Sadie Christensen pitches during Thursday's game against Rantoul Eater. The Falcons lost 9-6 to fall to a record of 3-12.

Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record

IESA CLASS A

LEROY REGIONAL

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

Game 1 -- No. 5 Lexington at No. 4 GCMS, 4:15 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 7 Ridgeview at No. 2 Fisher, 4:15 p.m.

Game 3 -- No. 6 Champaign St. Matthew at No. 3 LeRoy, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

At LeRoy

Game 4 -- No. 1 Heyworth vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.

Game 5 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, noon

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:15 p.m.