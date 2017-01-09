PBL JH softball "A" team defeats Milford 11-5 in eight-inning regular-season finale

MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team won 11-5 in extra innings over Milford on Thursday.

The Panthers broke a 5-5 tie with six runs in the eighth inning of their regular-season finale.

Losa Suaava was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Sydney Murphy and Averi Garrett each walked to load the bases before Carly Mutchmore sent Suaava across home plate with a bases-loaded walk for the game-winning run.

Addison Oyer then hit a one-out, bases-clearing double to center field to send Garrett, Mutchmore and Lorena Arnett -- who reached base via fielder's choice -- home. After Emma Steiner and Makenna Ecker each walked, Kaelyn Welp and Emily Robidoux each drew another bases-loaded walk.

The Panthers (7-6) trailed 4-0 before tying the game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Mutchmore led off the inning with a double to left field. After Arnett singled, Oyer sent Mutchmore home with a single to center field.

Steiner sent Arnett home with an infield single before Ecker singled to right field to send Oyer and Steiner across home plate.

After Milford tallied a go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning, PBL tied the game once more with a run in the top of the seventh inning.

Arnett reached base on an error with two outs before Oyer singled to left field to put runners on first and second base for Steiner, who sent Arnett home for the tying run with a base hit to center field.

The Panthers finished the game producing 11 hits as Oyer went 3-for-4, Steiner and Suaava each hit 2-for-4 and Makenna Ecker hit 2-for-2.

Steiner also pitched a complete game for PBL on the mound, allowing five runs -- four earned -- on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

The Panthers will start play in the IESA Class AA Rantoul Eater Regional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, when they travel to Danville to face North Ridge in the quarterfinals.

"A" game

PBL 11, Milford 5

PBL 000 004 16 -- 11 11 2

MIL 004 001 00 -- 5 8 2

W -- Emma Steiner, 8 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 2 BB.

PBL (7-6) -- Addison Oyer 3-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Carly Mutchmore 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Lorena Arnett 1-4, 3 R. Emma Steiner 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Makenna Ecker 2-2, 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Kaelyn Welp RBI. Losa Suaava 2-4, R. Averi Garrett R.

IESA Class AA

RANTOUL EATER REGIONAL

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

Game 1 -- No. 5 Paxton-Buckley-Loda at No. 4 Danville North Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 7 Clifton Nash at No. 2 Prairie Central, TBA

Game 3 -- No. 6 Rantoul Eater at No. 3 Herscher Limestone, TBA

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

At Wabash Park, Rantoul

Game 4 -- No. 1 St. Joseph vs. Winner Game 1, 9:30 a.m.

Game 5 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

At Wabash Park, Rantoul

Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m.