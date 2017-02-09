PBL JH softball 'B' team defeats Gifford 16-4

GIFFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team won 16-4 last Wednesday over Gifford.
The Panthers finished the game producing seven hits as Lorena Arnett went 2-for-2 and Kendyl Enghausen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored. Briandra Harding went 1-for-2 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk while Sydney Murphy also went 1-for-2 and Carly Mutchmore hit 1-for-1.
Murphy was also the winning pitcher for PBL.
"B" game
PBL 16, Gifford 4
PBL 466 -- 16 7 2
GIF 130 -- 4 1 4
W -- Murphy.
PBL -- Kendyl Enghausen 2-3, 2 R. SB. Briandra Harding 1-2, 3 R, 2 SB, BB. Mya Oliveras 0-1, 2 R, BB, HBP. Kate Wilson 0-1, 3 R, BB, HBP. Emily Robidoux 0-1, 3 R, BB, HBP. Morgan Uden 0-0, 3 R, 3 BB. Losa Suaava 0-1, HBP. Sydney Murphy 1-2, BB. Carly Mutchmore 1-1. Lorena Arnett 2-2.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.