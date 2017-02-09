PBL JH softball 'B' team defeats Gifford 16-4

GIFFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team won 16-4 last Wednesday over Gifford.

The Panthers finished the game producing seven hits as Lorena Arnett went 2-for-2 and Kendyl Enghausen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored. Briandra Harding went 1-for-2 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk while Sydney Murphy also went 1-for-2 and Carly Mutchmore hit 1-for-1.

Murphy was also the winning pitcher for PBL.

"B" game

PBL 16, Gifford 4

PBL 466 -- 16 7 2

GIF 130 -- 4 1 4

W -- Murphy.

PBL -- Kendyl Enghausen 2-3, 2 R. SB. Briandra Harding 1-2, 3 R, 2 SB, BB. Mya Oliveras 0-1, 2 R, BB, HBP. Kate Wilson 0-1, 3 R, BB, HBP. Emily Robidoux 0-1, 3 R, BB, HBP. Morgan Uden 0-0, 3 R, 3 BB. Losa Suaava 0-1, HBP. Sydney Murphy 1-2, BB. Carly Mutchmore 1-1. Lorena Arnett 2-2.