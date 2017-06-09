PBL JH softball team's 2017 season ends with 3-2 loss to Danville North Ridge

DANVILLE -- The 2017 season came to an end for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team with a 3-2 loss in the IESA Class AA regional quarterfinals to Danville North Ridge on Wednesday.

"It was an absolutely amazing game that, unfortunately, did not end in our favor," PBL head coach Brad Pickens said Wednesday. "The girls played the game of their season tonight against North Ridge. The girls played their hearts out and were there supporting each other throughout it all. It was a game that I was very proud to have been a part of."

PBL (7-7) trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning before tying the game via a two-out double hit to left field by Addison Oyer that sent Carly Mutchmore across home plate.

In the top of the seventh inning, Emma Steiner hit a leadoff double to right-center field before scoring on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Losa Suaava to give PBL a 2-1 lead.

"The bats came up big when we needed them," Pickens said.

North Ridge scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with the victory.

"Unfortunately, the ball did not bounce our way in the bottom of the seventhth and North Ridge took advantage," Pickens said.

Steiner pitched a complete-game four-hitter for the Panthers on the mound.

"Emma Steiner had amazing control and placement with her pitches, and kept the North Ridge runners off balance with an outstanding change-up," Pickens said. "The defense behind her was some of the best we've had all season.

Danville North Ridge 3, PBL 2

PBL 000 001 1 -- 2 3 3

NR 000 010 2 -- 3 4 1

L -- Steiner.

PBL (7-7) -- Carly Mutchmore 0-2, R, BB. Lorena Arnett 1-3. Addison Oyer 1-2, RBI, 2B. Emma Steiner 1-2, R, 2B. Losa Suaava 0-3, RBI, SB. Kaelyn Welp 0-3, SB.