ST. JOSEPH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 10-0 Monday to St. Joseph-Ogden.
Emily Clinton produced the Falcons' only hit as SJ-O's Zoey Witruk struck out 15 batters and walked three.
For GCMS (0-1), Madison Eberle struck out 11 batters and walked two while allowing 10 runs -- eight earned -- on 10 hits.
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, GCMS 0
SJO 230 021 2 -- 10 10 0
GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 1 6
W -- Witruk, 7 IP, H, 0 R, 15 K, 3 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 11 K, 2 BB.
St. Joseph-Ogden -- Pence 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Taylor 2 RBIs, R. Dowling 2-4, 2 R. Dukeman 2-5, RBI, R. Graven 2-3, R. Smith 1-3, R.
GCMS (0-1) -- Emily Clinton 1-2. Madison Eberle 2 BB.
