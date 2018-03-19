PBL softball starts 2018 season with loss to Fisher

PAXTON -- Despite chilly and strong-winded weather, and a 14-1 loss in five innings to Fisher, Paxton-Buckley-Loda head softball coach Kelli Vaughn said she was glad her team was able to play its season opener on Monday as scheduled.

“It's nice to be outside," Vaughn said. “I think there was a lot to build on tonight. I saw some things tonight that were very surprising, in a good way, and I saw some things that we definitely need to work on, but these kids have been working hard for three weeks, and it was just good to get out here and get a chance to play and just kind of see how it shook out.”

The Panthers scored their lone run in Monday's game in the fourth inning. Sindra Gerdes, a sophomore, walked to lead off the fourth inning before freshman Maddy Foellner hit a one-out triple to right field to send Gerdes across home plate.

The only senior starting for the Panthers, Cassidi Nuckols, went 1-for-3 at the plate. She singled in the fifth inning after freshman Christina White and Gerdes each walked to load the bases with two outs.

“We have some kids who have never stepped foot in a varsity game before," Vaughn said. "They went up there and swung the bat. I think we only went down looking one time. We've got a young group. On most teams, freshmen and sophomores would be playing junior varsity at this time, and we've got kids playing varsity.”

Mallorie Ecker, another freshman, took the loss on the mound for PBL, striking out three batters and walking seven while allowing 14 runs -- 13 earned -- on nine hits.

Ecker is one of five different pitchers who will see time on the mound for the Panthers this spring.

“(Mallorie's) definitely going to be one of our go-to pitchers, but we've got some other kids who are going to step on the mound, and when they do, our defenses will look quite different," Vaughn said. "We won't always be in these spots that we're in right now. We've got a couple of other kids who are on vacation this week, so moving forward, we've got a lot of different options that we can look at. This lineup is not set in stone by any means.”

Through the first three innings, Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger yielded no hits and two walks on the mound. She finished her outing with seven strikeouts and four walks while allowing one run on one hit through four innings.

Fisher took a 3-0 lead in the first inning with two of its runs scored via a home run hit to right field by Kylie Terven. Karissa Fredrickson hit a two-RBI double to right field to cap a five-run three inning in which the Bunnies extended their lead to 8-0.

In the fifth inning, Becca Clanton belted a three-run homer past the center-field fence and Terven doubled to center field to drive a run across home plate as Fisher built their lead to 14-1.

“Fisher's a great team. They've been one of the best teams in the area for a long time. They hit a couple of home runs over the fence," Vaughn said. “I thought we competed tonight. The score doesn't necessarily show it, but we made some good plays and did some things well.”

The 2018 season is scheduled to continue for PBL with a game on the road at Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. After traveling for a junior varsity game against LeRoy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Panthers' varsity team will face Tuscola on the road at noon Saturday.

Next week, PBL will host nonconference foes Milford at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tri-Point at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monticello at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Hoopeston Area at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We're moving in the right direction. (Fisher's) coach even said, 'You guys are doing things the right way.' We're going to keep working. The goal this year is to be competitive in the games we should be competitive in and to win a lot more games than we did last year and just start moving toward the future. We're going to compete," Vaughn said.

The Panthers, who went 3-24 last year, will start Sangamon Valley Conference play at home against Watseka at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. After a nonconference home game against Unity at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, PBL will travel to Watseka for a rematch with the Warriors at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 5.

"We're going to show up every night. We're going to work hard," Vaughn said. "We need to throw strikes. We need to catch the ball when we have the opportunity to catch the ball, and we need to put the ball in play, and if we do that and keep our heads in the game, good things are going to happen. We're just going to keep working.”

Fisher 14, PBL 1

FISH 305 06 -- 14 9 0

PBL 000 10 -- 1 2 2

W -- Sydney Eichelberger, 4 IP, H, R, 7 K, 4 BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker 5 IP, 9 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 3 K, 7 BB.

Fisher -- Kylie Terven 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs. Becca Clanton 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 R. Karissa Fredrickson 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 BB. Bailey Hadden RBI, R. Sidney Hood 1-3, RBI, R. Taylor May 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Sommer 2-3, RBI, R.

PBL (0-1) -- Maddy Foellner 1-3, 3B, RBI. Sindra Gerdes R, 2 BB. Cassidi Nuckols 1-3.