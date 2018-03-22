PBL softball loses 10-2 to Georgetown-Ridge Farm

GEORGETOWN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 10-2 Wednesday to Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Cassidi Nuckols took the loss on the mound for PBL, striking out four batters and walking five while allowing six runs -- one earned -- on five hits through four innings.

Mallorie Ecker allowed four runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks through two innings.

Nuckols also hit 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Baylee Cosgrove hit 2-for-4.

One of Nuckols's two-base hits led off a fourth inning in which she stole third base before scoring on a Kelbie Hayden groundout.

In the sixth inning, Nuckols belted a leadoff double to left field before crossing home plate on an RBI single by Maddy Foellner.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, PBL 2

PBL 000 101 0 -- 2 7 6

G-RF 104 140 x -- 10 9 3

L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, ER, 4 K, 5 BB.

PBL (0-2) -- Nuckols 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R. Baylee Cosgrove 2-4. Maddy Foellner 1-3, RBI. Kelbie Hayden RBI. Dalaney Rogers 1-3. Jolee Hastings 1-3.