PBL softball loses 10-2 to Georgetown-Ridge Farm

GEORGETOWN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 10-2 Wednesday to Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Cassidi Nuckols took the loss on the mound for PBL, striking out four batters and walking five while allowing six runs -- one earned -- on five hits through four innings.
Mallorie Ecker allowed four runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks through two innings.
Nuckols also hit 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Baylee Cosgrove hit 2-for-4.
One of Nuckols's two-base hits led off a fourth inning in which she stole third base before scoring on a Kelbie Hayden groundout.
In the sixth inning, Nuckols belted a leadoff double to left field before crossing home plate on an RBI single by Maddy Foellner.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, PBL 2
PBL 000 101 0 -- 2 7 6
G-RF 104 140 x -- 10 9 3
L -- Cassidi Nuckols, 4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, ER, 4 K, 5 BB.
PBL (0-2) -- Nuckols 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R. Baylee Cosgrove 2-4. Maddy Foellner 1-3, RBI. Kelbie Hayden RBI. Dalaney Rogers 1-3. Jolee Hastings 1-3.
