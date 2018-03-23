GCMS softball loses 1-0 to Tuscola

TUSCOLA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team was bested via a 1-0 score by Tuscola in a pitcher's duel on Thursday.

Madison Eberle pitched a three-hit complete game for GCMS (0-2) as she struck out 12 batters and walked two.

The lone run was scored in the third inning as Tuscola's Abby Jacob walked, stole second base and advanced to third base on an infield single by Kendyl Ring before stealing home plate.

Ashton Smith picked up the win on the mound for the Warriors (6-1) as she struck out eight batters and walked none while allowing three hits through five innings.

In relief, Kaitlyn Reifsteck pitched two innings for Tuscola, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four batters.

Eberle, Maci Bielfeldt, Hailey Rutledge and Emily Clinton each provided a hit as the Falcons outhit the Warriors 4-3, but committed four errors defensively to Tuscola's none.

Tuscola 1, GCMS 0

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 4 4

TUSC 001 000 x -- 1 3 0

W -- Ashton Smith, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K, 0 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 12 K, 2 BB.

GCMS (0-2) -- Madison Eberle 1-3. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3. Hailey Rutledge 1-3. Emily Clinton 1-2.

Tuscola (6-1) -- Kendyl Ring 2-3. Abbey Jacob 1-1, R.