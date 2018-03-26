PBL softball season stats (March 26, 2018)

PBL SOFTBALL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Cassidi Nuckols .500/6
Baylee Cosgrove .333/6
Maddy Foellner .333/6
Dalaney Rogers .200/5
Jolee Hastings .200/5
TEAM .191/47
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Christina White .667/3
Cassidi Nuckols .500/6
Baylee Cosgrove .429/7
Maddy Foellner .333/6
Sindra Gerdes .286/7
Dalaney Rogers .200/5
Jolee Hastings .200/5
Kelbie Hayden .200/5
TEAM .283/53
Triples
Name 3Bs
Maddy Foellner 1
TEAM 1
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Cassidi Nuckols 2
TEAM 2
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Maddy Foellner 2
Kelbie Hayden 1
TEAM 3
Runs scored
Name Rs
Cassidi Nuckols 2
Sindra Gerdes 1
TEAM 3
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Cassidi Nuckols 1
TEAM 1
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Cassidi Nuckols 1.75/4
Mallorie Ecker 15/7
TEAM 10.18/11
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Cassidi Nuckols 4
Mallorie Ecker 3
TEAM 7
Comments
