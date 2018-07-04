PBL softball loses 18-6 in five innings to Oakwood

PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove hits a triple to right field during the bottom of the first inning of Saturday’s game against Oakwood.

PAXTON -- The results of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team's first game in 2 1/2 weeks was "probably was not exactly the outcome we were looking for,” said head coach Kelli Vaughn.

Saturday's game against Oakwood was PBL's third of the 2018 season, and first since March 21.

The Panthers did not get off to a good start as the Comets took a 11-0 lead in the top of the first inning en route to defeating PBL 18-6 in five innings.

“That's not a good way to start out the day,"Vaughn said. "The good news is they were enthusiastic about being here. They were thrilled that we got to play today. We're tired of practicing inside, so it was good to get outside.”

Kylie Neuman led off the top of the first inning with a single on a fly ball to right field. After PBL catcher Baylee Cosgrove threw to shortstop Sindra Gerdes at second base to catch Neuman stealing, Kelsey Blackford reached base on an error in center field.

Shaelyn Turner singled to center field before Kerrigan Shafer hit a double to left field to send Blackford across home plate.

Paiton Frerichs then tripled to right field to send Turner and Shafer across home plate. Aubrey Wells sent Frerichs home with a squeeze bunt.

With two outs, Shelby Acord singled to center field before Jaycie Jenkins hit a two-bagger to center field to send Lyric Talbart across home plate.

In the next at-bat, Neuman homered past the left-field fence to extend Oakwood's lead to 8-0.

After Blackford singled to left field and advancing to second base on an error in left field, Turner sent Blackford across home plate with a base hit to center field.

Shafer doubled to left field before Frerichs singled to center field to send Turner and Shafer home, extending the Comets' lead to 11-0.

Following Frerichs' two-RBI base hit, PBL's starting pitcher, Emily Adwell, was relieved on the mound by Cassidi Nuckols.

Adwell finished her outing allowing 11 runs, only three of which were earned, on 11 hits and no walks while striking out one batter through two-thirds of an inning.

Nuckols would yield seven runs -- five of which were earned -- on six hits and one walk while fanning six batters through 4 1/3 innings. The Panthers' defense, meanwhile, finished the game with six errors.

“You can't give up 11 runs in the first inning. You just can't," Vaughn said. "I know a lot of those were (via) hits, but we had way too many errors. We've got to catch the ball."

Cosgrove led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple on a fly ball to right field before crossing home plate on a Jaden Bender groundout.

In the top of the second inning, Acord led off with an infield single and Jenkins got on base via an error at shortstop before Neuman sent Acord home with a base hit to center field.

Following a fielder's choice ball hit by Blackford to Gerdes at shortstop, Turner reached base on an another error at shortstop as Jenkins crossed home plate to extend Oakwood's lead to 13-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, PBL (0-3) scored three runs to cut their deficit to a single-digit number at 13-4.

Jolee Hastings led off the inning with an infield single. With two outs, Bender doubled to right field to send Hastings across home plate.

After Gerdes was hit by a pitch, Nuckols lined a double to center field to send Bender and Gerdes home.

"If you take away the first inning, it's a 7-6 ballgame right there at the end, and you get to play two extra innings," Vaughn said. "We just can't shoot ourselves in the foot like that.”

In the top of the fifth inning, Oakwood (2-1) extended its lead to 18-4 with a five-run inning.

Frerichs and Wells each got on base via an infield single before Frerichs advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored on a Bri Hafner groundout.

After Acord was hit by a pitch, Talbart crossed home plate on a Jenkins infield single. Neuman then tripled to center field to send Acord and Jenkins across home plate.

Neuman scored as Blackford reached base on an error at shortstop.

The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Cosgrove led off the inning with an infield base hit before Bender singled to right field and Gerdes reached base on an error to load the bases.

With Nuckols at the plate, Cosgrove scored on a passed ball while Bender and Gerdes moved into scoring position on the same pitch.

Nuckols then hit a ground ball to the third baseman as Bender slid safely toward home plate on a failed fielder's choice.

Gerdes advanced to third base on the infield single, and Nuckols would later move to second base on a passed ball, but Mallorie Ecker and Kayla Suhl -- who singled to right field in the fourth inning -- each struck out before Bailey Eyre grounded out to end hte game.

“We're young. We're going to get better. We're learning," Vaughn said. “We've got to find some kids who are going to continue to put the ball in play, and we've got to find some kids who are going to field the ball. I've got 15 of them in the dugout."

After hosting Urbana on Monday, PBL will travel to Momence on Tuesday before hosting Momence on Thursday. The Panthers will then play a varsity doubleleader at South Newton starting at 10 a.m. Saturday before playing a junior varsity game at Clifton Central the following Monday.

"I told them that the lineup's going to look a little different on Monday," Vaughn said. "I know they're all still fighting for positions. We've been talking about that in practice. We're just going to keep working. That's all you can do.”

Oakwood 18, PBL 6

OAK (11)20 05 -- 18 17 1

PBL 103 02 -- 6 7 6

W -- Kylie Neuman, 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 0 BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 0.2 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 3 ER, K, 0 BB.

Oakwood (2-1) -- Kylie Neuman 4-5, HR, 3B, 6 RBIs, 2 R. Kelsey Blackford 1-5, 2 R. Kerrigan Shafer 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R. Paiton Frerichs 3-4, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Aubrey Wells 1-3, RBI. Lyric Talbart 2 R. Bri Hafner RBI. Shelby Acord 2-3, 3 R. Jaycie Jenkins 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R.

PBL (0-3) -- Baylee Cosgrove 2-3, 3B, 2 R. Jaden Bender 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Sindra Gerdes R. Cassidi Nuckols 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Kayla Suhl 1-2. Jolee Hastings 1-2, R.