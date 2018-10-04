GCMS softball wins 3-1 in HOIC opener over Blue Ridge

GIBSON CITY -- Monday's game against Blue Ridge was the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team's third of the 2018 season -- and first since March 22.

“We're glad that we got to be able to actually get outside and play a game," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.

With its field covered in snow on Monday morning, and temperatures projected to hover around the 40-degree range, it looked like the layoff might last even longer.

Instead, the Falcons played, and beat Blue Ridge 3-1 in just their fifth time outside this spring.

“We were lucky to get this one in," Rubarts said. “It was really nice to get out here.”

The Falcons started the game by taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

After Madison Eberle drew a walk with two outs, her courtesy runner, Emily Clinton, stole second base. Maci Bielfeldt reached base on a dropped third strike, on which Clinton advanced to third base.

As Bielfeldt stole second base, Clinton crossed home plate on the sequence, giving GCMS a 1-0 lead.

“The girls executed well," Rubarts said.

After Hailey Rutledge and Lauren Leonard each drew a walk to load the bases, Makenzi Bielfeldt walked as well to send Maci Bielfeldt across home plate.

The Falcons extended their lead to 3-0 with a run in the second inning.

Megan Moody hit a leadoff single to center field before Eberle sent her home with a two-out double to center field.

Moody, Eberle and Leonard each finished the game with a hit for GCMS at the plate.

“Our bats were really coming along in this game," Rubarts said. "I think it was really good for them to be able to actually see some live pitching out here and gain some confidence.”

Blue Ridge scored its lone run in the seventh inning as Kaitlynn Zeigler singled to center field before crossing home plate on an infield single by Avery Fisher.

After the RBI single, Eberle -- GCMS's starting pitcher -- struck out the next two batters. After Olivia Isaacs drew a walk to put runners on the corners, Harley Buchanan flied out to the first baseman Rutledge to end the game.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Knights responded to a strikeout of Buchanan by drawing two walks. Eberle then struck out the following two batters to leave the baserunners stranded.

Eberle would finish her complete-game outing on the mound with 17 strikeouts and four walks while allowing one earned run on two hits.

"She really stepped up and did a great job tonight," Rubarts said.

With the win, GCMS improved to 1-2 and 1-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

The Falcons are scheduled to continue conference play at home on Wednesday against Lexington before traveling to face HOIC foes El Paso-Gridley on Friday and Tri-Valley the following Tuesday.

“We've got a long week of games," Rubarts said. "We're looking forward to being able to just get some more at-bats.”

GCMS 3, Blue Ridge 1

BR 000 000 1 -- 1 2 0

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 3 3 0

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 17 K, 4 BB. L -- Sydnee Evans, 6 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 7 BB.

Blue Ridge -- Kaitlynn Zeigler 1-3, R. Avery Fisher 1-2, RBI.

GCMS (1-2, 1-0) -- Madison Eberle 1-2, 2B, RBI. Lauren Leonard 1-2. Megan Moody 1-3 R. Emily Clinton R. Maci Bielfeldt R. Makenzi Bielfeldt RBI, 3 BB.