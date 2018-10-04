PBL JV softball loses 13-3 to Urbana

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team lost 13-3 Monday to Urbana.

The Panthers scored their lone three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Alaina Piplett was hit by a pitch with one out before Christina White hit into a failed fielder's choice to put runners on first and second base.

Kelbie Hayden reached base on an error that resulted in Poplett and White crossing home plate.

Hayden scored on a Bailey Eyre groundout.

Kayla Suhl took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowed 13 earned runs on four hits and 12 walks while striking out one batter through all three innings.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Urbana 13, PBL 3

URB 634 -- 13 4 1

PBL 003 -- 3 2 0

L -- Kayla Suhl, 3 IP, 4 H, 13 ER, K, 12 BB.

PBL -- Christina White 1-2, R. Kelbie Hayden R. Bailey Eyre RBI. SkyLer Eaker 1-1. Alaina Poplett R.