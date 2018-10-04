PBL softball loses 12-2 to Urbana

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 12-2 to Urbana on Monday.

The Panthers (0-4) scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings each after going into the bottom of the fourth trailing 8-0.

Cassidi Nuckols -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- and Maddy Foellner each singled to center field with nobody out before Nuckols scored on a passed ball with one out.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kelbie Hayden drew a leadoff walk before her pinch runner, Jolee Hastings, crossed home plate as Sindra Gerdes reached base on an error.

Baylee Cosgrove doubled while hitting 1-for-3 for the Panthers.

Mallorie Ecker took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing eight runs -- seven earned -- on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter through three innings.

Nuckols fanned one batter and walked one while allowing four earned runs on four hits through two innings.

Urbana 12, PBL 2

URB 331 14 -- 12 13 1

PBL 000 11 -- 2 6 4

W -- Marlee Glenn, 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, 3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, K, BB.

Urbana -- Maddie Sanders 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Marlee Glenn 3-3, RBI, 3 R. Erin Wright 3-4, 2 3B, 3 R, 2 RBIs. Lauren Matson 2-4, 2 RBIs. Shaianna Feller RBI. Courtney Fouke 1-3, HR, RBI, R. Nyah James 1-3, 2B, 2 R. Raevyn Russell 1-2, RBI, R.

PBL (0-4) -- Cassidi Nuckols 2-3, R. Baylee Cosgrove 1-3, 2B. Jaden Bender 1-3. Maddy Foellner 1-3. Ecker 1-2. Jolee Hastings R.