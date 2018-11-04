GCMS softball loses 10-2 to LeRoy

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 10-2 Tuesday to LeRoy.

Madison Eberle took the loss on the mound for GCMS (1-3, 1-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) despite striking out 17 batters. Eberle allowed 11 runs -- four earned -- on nine hits and two walks.

Eberle, Maci Bielfeldt, Lauren Leonard, Makenzi Bielfeldt, Hannah Hathaway and Emily Clinton each had a hit for the Falcons.

LeRoy 10, GCMS 2

LER 102 111 4 -- 10 9 0

GCMS 000 101 0 -- 2 6 4

W -- Charley Warlow, 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 17 K, 2 BB.

LeRoy -- Aynsleigh DeFries 1-3, 2 R. Kelly Smith 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs. Hallie Hahn R. Kiera Spratt 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Megan Hanlin 1-4, 2 R. Danielle Bogle 1-6, 2B, RBI, R. Isabel Kinkaid 1-2. Taylor Bagnell 1-4, R.

GCMS (1-3, 1-1) -- Eberle 1-4. Hailey Rutledge R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-2. Lauren Leonard 1-3, RBI. Makenzi Bielfeldt 2B, 1-3. Hannah Hathaway 1-2. Emily Clinton 1-4.