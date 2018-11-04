PBL softball loses in extra innings to Momence

MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 10-9 to Momence in a 10-inning game on Tuesday.

After leading off the bottom of the 10th inning with a double to center field, Matti Lanie scored the game-winning run on a Mya Keen bunt single.

The Panthers started the game with four runs in the first inning.

Baylee Cosgrove led off the inning with an infield single before Cassidi Nuckols hit a one-out single.

Cosgrove scored on a wild pitch and Maddy Foellner walked before Sindra Gerdes tripled to center field to send Nuckols and Foellner across home plate. Gerdes crossed home plate on a Kayla Adwell single.

In the fifth inning, PBL (0-5, 0-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored four runs to extend its lead to 8-3.

Jaden Bender singled to lead off and Nuckols hit an infield single before Foellner doubled to center field to send Bender across home plate.

Gerdes tripled to center field to send Nuckols and Foellner home before crossing home plate on an infield single by Kayla Adwell.

In the sixth inning, Nuckols reached base on an error and stole third base before scoring on an error to extend the Panthers' lead to 9-7.

Gerdes finished the game hitting 4-for-5 while Kayla Adwell, Nuckols, Cosgrove and Bender each had two hits.

On the mound, Emily Adwell allowed 10 runs -- seven earned -- on 18 hits and three walks while striking out four batters through 9 1/3 innings.

Momence 10, PBL 9

PBL 400 041 000 0 -- 9 16 2

MOM 300 042 000 1 -- 10 18 3

W -- Kelly, 10 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 11 K, 2 BB. L -- Emily Adwell, 9.1 IP, 18 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 3 BB.

PBL (0-5, 0-1) -- Sindra Gerdes 4-5, 2 3B, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Kayla Adwell 2-5, 2 RBIs. Maddy Foellner 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Cassidi Nuckols 2-6, 3 R. Jolee Hastings 1-4. Christina White 1-5. Baylee Cosgrove 2-6, 2B. Kelbie Hayden 1-3. Jaden Bender 2-6, R.

Momence (3-1, 2-0) -- Keen 3-6, HR, 3 RBIs. M. Lanie 4-6.