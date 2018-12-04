GCMS softball wins 11-5 over Lexington/Ridgeview

GCMS's Megan Moody (1) crosses home plate as she is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning of Wednesday's game against Lexington.

GIBSON CITY -- In at least two ways, Wednesday's game against Lexington/Ridgeview was an improvement from the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team's first four games of the 2018 season.

In a game that was played in weather that was near the 60-degree range -- a step up from the 40-degree weather the Falcons endured in each of their previous two games -- GCMS scored more than twice as many runs en route to an 11-5 win over L/R as it combined to score in all of its first four games.

“It was nice to have weather that was above 40 degrees," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "It makes a difference with the girls just feeling comfortable and being loose out here. They did a great job today. The girls came out and played really well.”

Prior to the previous Monday's game against Blue Ridge and Tuesday contest against LeRoy, GCMS had not played since March 22. Lexington/Ridgeview, meanwhile, fell to 1-3 with its loss on Wednesday.

“We and Lexington were in the same five-game point in our season, so it was nice to be able to play a team that's at a similar point in the season," Rubarts said.

In the second inning against Lexington/Ridgeview, GCMS scored nine runs to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Megan Moody, Emily Clinton and Madison Eberle each drew a walk to load the bases with one out before Dani Eckerty singled on a fly ball toward the center-field fence, sending Moody and Clinton across home plate to give the Falcons (2-3, 2-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) a 3-2 lead.

In the next at-bat, Maci Bielfeldt smacked a three-run homer past the left-field fence -- the Falcons' first home run on the season.

“The girls' bats really came alive," Rubarts said. "We're really just enjoying seeing our bats coming along.”

After Hailey Rutledge singled to right field and Lauren Leonard reached second base on an ground ball to the second baseman, Rutledge stole home plate to score another run for the Falcons.

After Makenzi Bielfeldt walked Megan Moody then hit her first career home run past the center-field fence to send Leonard, Makenzi Bielfeldt and herself across home plate.

“That was awesome. (Megan's) really excited about that," Rubarts said.

Lexington/Ridgeview scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Kaitlyn Little reached base on an error and Kaitlyn Tammen walked before Kaleigh Laesch singled on a fly ball to right field to send Little across home plate.

Lily Woith, who ran as a courtesy for Tammen, scored on a steal of home plate.

In the bottom of the first inning, Maci Bielfeldt singled with one out before advancing to third on a Hailey Rutledge double to left field.

Bielfeldt stole home plate to cut GCMS's deficit to 2-1.

Through the first two innings, Eberle, the Falcons' starting pitcher, had two strikeouts.

After yielding a leadoff single to Hannah Crouch to start the third inning, Eberle struck out Little, Jayden Standish and Tammen to leave Crouch stranded on third base.

After Laesch singled to right field to lead off the fourth inning for the Minutemen, GCMS third-baseman Maci Bielfeldt caught a Dani Palmer bunt attempt before throwing to first base to complete a double play.

Eberle then struck out Grace Michal.

In the fifth inning, Eberle struck out Jocelyn Beoletto before Hannah Hamilton walked and Crouch singled to center field.

Little doubled on a fly ball to center field to send Hamilton and Crouch across home plate to cut Lexington/Ridgeview's deficit to 10-4.

Tammen struck out to end the inning. Eberle then struck out Laesch, Palmer and Lexi Molck in the sixth inning to leave Michal, who walked, stranded at first base.

Eberle struck out two more batters in the seventh inning while Raelyn Payne hit a solo home run.

With her 13 strikeouts on Wednesday, Eberle upped her strikeout total for the season to 68 through 34 innings. She also has an earned-run average of 3.5.

“She's doing a really great job and coming in day-in and day-out and giving us some really great innings," Rubarts said. "We just need to start putting some defense behind her. That's our goal in practice tomorrow – to start working on situational things and getting our defense behind her 100 percent.”

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Maci Bielfeldt walked before crossing home plate on a line-drive single to center field by Makenzi Bielfeldt.

Maci and Makenzi Bielfeldt, Moody and Rutledge each went 2-for-3 while Eckerty hit 2-for-4.

GCMS 11, Lexington/Ridgeview 5

L/R 200 020 1 -- 5 7 0

GCMS 190 001 x -- 11 13 1

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 13 K, 3 BB. L -- Hannah Crouch, 6 IP, 13 H, 11 ER, 2 K, 10 BB.

Lexington/Ridgeview -- Raelyn Payne 1-3, HR, RBI, R. Kaitlyn Little 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Jayden Standish 1-3. Kaleigh Laesch 2-3, RBI. Hannah Crouch 2-2, R.

GCMS (2-3, 1-2) -- Maci Bielfeldt 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Megan Moody 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Emily Clinton 1-3, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-3, RBI, R. Lauren Leonard 1-3, 2B, R. Hailey Rutledge 2-3, 2B, R. Madison Eberle 1-1, 4 BB. Autumn Carter R. Dani Eckerty 2-4, 2 RBIs.