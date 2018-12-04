PBL JV softball defeats Clifton Central in first full game of 2018 season

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team won 15-13 Wednesday over Clifton Central in its first full game of the 2018 season.

The Panthers produced 11 hits at the plate, led by Maddy Foellner, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Mallorie Ecker went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Ecker also was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Panthers, allowed 13 runs -- three earned -- on five hits while striking out six batters and walking four through all seven innings of the game.

In the second inning, Ecker doubled to left field before crossing home plate as Bailey Eyre reached base on an error.

The Panthers then scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead.

Baylee Cosgrove hit a leadoff single to left field and Foellner got on base with a one-out single to center field before Abbi Williamson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Kayla Suhl singled to left field to send Cosgrove across home plate.

Foellner scored the go-ahead run on an error. After Ecker walked, Anna Wesslund crossed home plate on an Eyre groundout before Suhl scored on a passed ball.

In the fourth inning, Cosgrove walked and crossed home plate as Foellner reached base on a dropped third strike, extending PBL's lead to 6-3.

In the fifth inning, the Panthers scored seven runs.

Ecker walked before crossing home plate on an Eyre single to right field. Jaden Bender reached on an error on a bunt before Eyre and Bender each crossed home plate as SkyLer Keaker reached base on another Clifton Central error.

After MaKynlie Hewerdine walked, Foellner singled to left field to send Eaker across home plate. Alaina Poplett walked before she and Foellner crossed home plate as Ecker reached base on an error.

Suhl then scored a run on a passed ball.

In the sixth inning, Cosgrove walked and Hewerdine singled to left field before Foellner hit a one-bager to left field to send Cosgrove across home plate to extend PBL's lead to 14-7.

The lead increased to 15-7 in the top of the seventh inning as Ecker singled to left field before scoring on a Jordyn Buhrmaster groundout.

PBL 15, Clifton Central 13

PBL 014 171 1 -- 15 11 7

CC 201 040 6 -- 13 7 6

W -- Mallorie Ecker, 7 IP, 5 H, 13 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. L -- Poskin, 7 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 9 BB.

PBL (1-0) -- Maddy Foellner 3-5, RBI, R. Mallorie Ecker 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB. Bailey Eyre 1-4, 2 RBI, R. Baylee Cosgrove 1-3, 3 R, 4 SB. Kayla Adwell 1-4. MaKynlie Hewerdine 1-1, SB. Anna Wesslund R. Kayla Suhl 1-5, RBI, 2 R. Jordyn Buhrmaster RBI. Jaden Bender 1-2, R. SkyLer Eaker 1-5, R, SB.

Clifton Central -- Warpel 3-4, 3 2B, 2 RBIs. Panozzo 2 RBIs, 3 R. Gasperini 2 RBIs, R. Van Hoveln RBI, R. Perzee 1-4, RBI, R. Minard 1-4, RBI, R.