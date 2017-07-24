Paxton Aquatic Wildcats holding practices without meets

PAXTON -- Eleven swimmers participated in one of two practice sessions hosted by the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats on Monday at the public swimming pool at Coady Park.

The practice was held from 8-9 a.m. for kids up to high school age, with younger kids practicing from 9-9:45 a.m.

"I think there are some at band camp," Wildcats head coach Alex Goudy said. "Some of them might be doing cross country or whatever."

In past years, the Wildcats would be preparing for the Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet, its final meet of the season, during its last week of practice in July.

This year, as other teams in the CISC prepare for the meet -- which will be held at 9 a.m. this upcoming Saturday in Rantoul -- members of the Wildcats started their first full week of practice.

The pool at Coady Park was closed before last Wednesday due to delays in the repair of the pool liner. With no pool available for hosting meets or practices, the Wildcats did not, and will not, participate in any meets this summer.

"We didn't want them to get crushed and kill their confidence," Goudy said. "It was nobody's fault. It's just one of those things that happens. It's just one of those unfortunate things that happened, but it's fixed now. Hopefully, everything will work out well and we'll be ready to roll next year."

Due to the shortened summer, the Wildcats will hold practices a week after the conference meet as well.

"We usually don't go the first week of August, but with these different circumstances, we're going to go ahead and go next week, too," Goudy said.

The swimmers at practices are there for certain purposes, including members of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team such as Kalli Goudy.

"These girls are doing high school swim team, so they need to be moving, but the boys are here just to kind of get in shape and work on skills," said Alex Goudy, who is also the head coach of the PBL High School swim team. "They swim a lot farther distances than what we do in summer league, so we need to get them moving. I'm going to work with some of the little ones just to help them get their skills up."

It remains to be seen, Goudy said, what the attendance for the practices will be for the next two weeks.

"We didn't have sign-ups, so we didn't know who was coming," Goudy said. "We're just doing this so some kids can get in. I don't know if there will be more tomorrow or what. I don't know who's planning on coming. We're just going to be here, and whoever wants to come can come."