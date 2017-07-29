Gibson Area Swim Team takes seven first-place finishes at Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet

Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the girls' 11-12 50-meter butterfly during Saturday's Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.

RANTOUL -- The Gibson Area Swim Team had seven first-place finishes through 60 events on Saturday at the Central Illinois Swim Conference Meet.

In the girls age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke, Elaina Stroh finished first with a time of 39.88 seconds. In the preliminaries, Stroh finished first with a time of 39.81 seconds while Kenley Andreae finished seventh with a time of 47.71.

Erin Stroh won the girls age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke race with a time of 41.06 seconds while Kate Kristensen finished sixth with a time of 51.81 seconds. In the preliminary round, Stroh finished first with a time of 42.51 seconds while Kristensen finished fifth with a time of 51.6.

Erin Stroh also finished first in the girls age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with a time of 36.55 seconds. In the preliminaries, Stroh finished first with a time of 36.55 seconds while Wrigley Maxey finished eighth with a time of 52.64 seconds.

Erin Stroh finished first in the girls age 11-12 50-meter backstroke as well with a time of 38.14 seconds. In the preliminary round, Stroh finished first with a time of 38.14 seconds while Wrigley Maxey finished eighth with a time of 54.75 seconds.

Carter Dickey also finished first in the boys age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 47.21 seconds. In the preliminaries, Dickey finished first with a time of 47.83.

The girls age 13-14 200-meter medley relay team (Erin Stroh, Kenley Andreae, Karleigh Kietzman and Elaina Stroh) won its four-team race with a time of 2:33.11.

The boys age 9-10 100-meter medley relay team (Cooper Dickey, Carter Eichelberger, Easton Stroh and Matthew Duke) finished first with a time of 1:42.67.

Elaina Stroh finished second in the girls age 13-14 50-meter butterfly with a time of 35.15 seconds while Karleigh Kietzman finished fourth with a time of 37.72 seconds. In the preliminaries, Stroh finished first with a time of 35.13 while Kietzman finished fifth with a time of 37.73 seconds.

Isaiah Chatman finished second in the boys age 13-14 50-meter freestyle with a time of 31.55 seconds. In the preliminary round, Chatman finished third with a time of 31.92 seconds.

Isaiah Chatman also finished second in the boys 13-14 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 39.96 seconds. In the preliminaries, Chatman finished second with a time of 39.27 seconds.

Emma Stroh finished second in the girls age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 41.43. In the preliminary round, Stroh finished first with a time of 41.83 seconds while Jenna Clemmons finished eighth with a time of 1:00.32.

Easton Stroh finished second in the boys age 9-10 25-meter backstroke with a time of 24.49 seconds. In the preliminaries, Stroh finished third with a time of 25.1 seconds while Cooper Dickey finished seventh with a time of 33.24 seconds.

The Gibson Area Cyclones' girls 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay (Naomi Dickey, Kolbie Eichelberger, Brilee Little and Brooklyn Kellems) finished second with a time of 1:46.26.

The boys age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay (Carter Eichelberger, Cooper Dickey, Matthew Duke and Easton Stroh) finished second with a time of 1:30.39.

The girls 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay team (Erin Stroh, Kenley Andreae, Karleigh Kietzman and Elaina Stroh) finished second with a time of 2:19.59.

Isaiah Chatman finished third in the boys age 13-14 50-meter butterfly with a time of 35.24 seconds. In the preliminaries, Chatman finished second with a time of 34.13 seconds while Caden Miller finished eighth with a time of 51.33 seconds.

Elaina Stroh finished second in the girls 13-14 50-meter backstroke with a time of 36.75 seconds while Karleigh Kietzman finished seventh with a time of 43.55. I nthe preliminaries, Stroh finished second with a time of 36.4 seconds while Kietzman finished tied for sixth with a tome of 42.08.

Emma Stroh finished third in the girls age 15-18 50-meter freestyle race with a time of 33.04 seconds. In the preliminaries, Stroh finished third with a time of 31.54 while Olivia Hawthorne finished eighth with a time of 42.3 seconds.

Karleigh Kietzman finished third in the girls age 13-14 50-meter freestyle race with a time of 33.62 seconds. In the preliminaries, Kietzman finished third with a time of 33.27.

Emma Stroh finished third in the girls 15-18 50-meter backstroke with a time of 41.67 seconds. In the preliminaries, Stroh finished third with a time of 41.82 seconds while Olivia Hawthorne finished ninth with a time of 55.3 seconds.

Gibson Area's boys age 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay team (Thomas Davis, Kasen Defries, Liam Hawthorne and Tucker Davis) finished third with a time of 2:43.42.

The girls age 8-and-under 100-meter medley relay team (Brilee Little, Naomi Dickey, Brooklyn Kellems and Kolbie Eichelberger) finished third with a time of 2:12.95.

The boys 8-and-under team (Liam Hawthorne, Tucker Davis, Thomas Davis and Kasen Defries) finished third with a time of 2:18.77.

Naomi Dickey finished fourth in the girls age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle race with a time of 24.14 seconds while Brooklyn Kellems finished sixth with a time of 25.43 seconds. In preliminaries, Kellems finished fourth with a time of 24.08 seconds while Dickey finished sixth with a time of 24.42 seconds.

Cooper Dickey finished fourth in the boys 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 29.86 seconds. In the preliminaries, Dickey finished sixth with a time of 29.76 seconds while Carter Eichelberger finished fifth with a time of 28.5 seconds.

Easton Stroh finished fourth in the boys age 9-10 25-meter butterfly with a time of 23.68 seconds. In the preliminaries, Stroh finished sixth with a time of 30.17.

In the boys age 9-10 25-meter freestyle race, Easton Stroh finished fifth with a time of 19.93 seconds while Carter Eichelberger finished sixth with a time of 21.06 seconds. In preliminaries, Eichelberger and Stroh finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 20.61 and 20.63 seconds.

Kasen Defries finished fifth in the boys age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle race with a time of 23.85. In the preliminary round, Defries finished fourth with a time of 24.16 seconds while Liam Hawthorne finished eighth with a time of 28.91 seconds.

In the boys age 11-12 50-meter freestyle relay, Carter Dickey finished fifth with a time of 37.97 seconds. In the preliminaries, Dickey finished fifth with a time of 37.23 seconds while Colin Kristensen finished ninth with a time of 45.71 seconds.

Ava Lage finished sixth in the girls age 9-10 25-meter freestyle with a time of 21.27 seconds. In the preliminaries, Lage finished sixth with a time of 20.71 seconds while Hadley Doman finished seventh with a time of 23.77.

Kolbie Eichelberger finished sixth in the girls age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 36.89 seconds. In the preliminaries, Eichelberger finished sixth with a time of 36.41 seconds while Naomi Dickey finished seventh with a time of 36.64 seconds.

Ava Lage also finished sixth in the girls 9-10 25-meter butterfly with a time of 25.94 seconds. In the preliminary round, Lage finished sixth with a time of 27.7 seconds while Hadley Doman finished eighth with a time of 32.98.

The girls age 11-12 200-meter medley relay team (Jenna Clemmons, Kate Kristensen, Wrigley Maxey and Olivia Hawthorne) finished fourth out of five teams with a time of 3:30.3.

The girls 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay team (Kate Kristensen, Jenna Clemmons, Olivia Hawthorne and Wrigley Maxey) finished fourth with a time of 3:05.73.

The girls age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay team (Hadley Doman, Addison Farmer, Bailey Grider and Ava Lage) finished fourth with a time of 1:46.54.

The girls age 9-10 100-meter medley relay team (Addison Farmer, Hadley Doman, Ava Lage and Bailey Grider) finished fourth with a time of 2:03.25.

The boys age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay team (Caden Miller, Colin Kristensen, Carter Dickey and Isaiah Chatman) finished fourth with a time of 2:35.35.

Kasen Defries finished seventh in the preliminary round of the boys age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 38.61 seconds while Thomas Davis finished eighth with a time of 43.88 seconds.

Ava Lage finished seventh in the preliminary round of the girls age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 32.46 seconds while Hadley Doman finished ninth with a time of 41.92 seconds.

Brilee Little finished seventh in the preliminaries of the girls age 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly with a time of 33.46 seconds while Kolbie Eichelberger finished eighth with a time of 33.58 seconds.

Olivia Hawthorne and Jenna Clemmons finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the preliminary round of the girls age 15-18 50-meter butterfly with times 53.08 and 1:04.08.

In the preliminaries of the girls age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke, Brooklyn Kellems finished seventh wit ha time of 32.52 seconds while Brilee Little finished eighth with a time of 35.9.

Addison Farmer finished seventh in the girls age 9-10 25-meter backstroke preliminaries with a time of 31.14 while Bailey Grider finished eighth with a time of 42.61.

Caden Miller finished seventh in the preliminaries of the boys 13-14 50-meter backstroke with a time of 1:05.6.

In the boys age 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly, Kasen Defries and Liam Hawthorne finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the preliminary round with times of 40.2 and 41.61 seconds.

In the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle, Wrigley Maxey finished eighth in the preliminary round with a time of 43.6 seconds and Kate Kristensen finished ninth with a time of 43.68 seconds.

In the boys age 11-12 50-meter butterfly, Carter Dickey and Colin Kristensen finished eigth and ninth, respectively, in the preliminary round with times of 54.52 and 55.6 seconds.

In the preliminary round of the boys age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke, Liam Hawthorne finished eighth with a time of 42.08 seconds while Thomas Davis finished ninth with a time of 45.23.

In the boys age 11-12 50-meter backstroke preliminaries, Colin Kristensen and Jack Goembel finished ninth and 10th, respectively, with times of 1:02.92 and 1:12.2.

As a team, the Gibson Area Cyclones finished fourth in the five-team meet with a score of 161. Monticello won the meet with a score of 450, followed by Milford (267), Rantoul (221) and the Danville YMCA Dolphins (133).

CENTRAL ILLINOIS SWIM CONFERENCE MEET

At Rantoul

Team scores

1. Monticello, 450; 2. Milford, 267; 3. Rantoul, 221; 4. Gibson Area Swim Team, 161; 5. Danville YMCA Dolphins, 133.

100-meter medley relay

Girls 8-and-under

1. Monticello, 1:34.3; 2. Rantoul, 2:08.88; 3. Gibson Area Swim Team (Brilee Little, Naomi Dickey, Brooklyn Kellems, Kolbie Eichelberger), 2:12.95.

Boys 8-and-under

1. Milford, 2:08.62; 2. Monticello, 2:10.54; 3. Gibson Area Swim Team (Thomas Davis, Kasen Defries, Liam Hawthorne, Tucker Davis), 2:43.42.

Girls 9-10

1. Monticello, 1:27.69; 2. Rantoul, 1:43.56; 3. Milford, 1:50.58; 4. Gibson Area Swim Team (Addison Farmer, Hadley Doman, Ava Lage, Bailey Grider), 2:03.25.

Boys 9-10

1. Gibson Area Swim Team (Cooper Dickey, Carter Eichelberger, Easton Stroh, Matthew Duke), 1:42.67; 2. Danville, 2:06.48; 3. Rantoul, 2:10.93.

200-meter medley relay

Girls 11-12

1. Monticello, 2:39.27; 2. Milford, 2:25.49; 3. Rantoul, 3:25.95; 4. Gibson Area Swim Team (Jenna Clemmons, Kate Kristensen, Wrigley Maxey, Olivia Hawthorne), 3:30.3; 5. Danville, 3:44.87.

Boys 11-12

1. Monticello, 2:51.51; 2. Rantoul, 3:03.5.

Girls 13-14

1. Gibson Area Swim Team (Erin Stroh, Kenley Andreae, Karleigh Kietzman, Elaina Stroh), 2:33.11; 2. Monticello, 2:36.33; 3. Rantoul, 2:36.81; 4. Milford, 2:39.55.

Boys 13-14

1. Monticello, 2:27.25; 2. Milford, 2:33.46; 3. Rantoul, 2:49.36.

Girls 15-18

1. Monticello, 2:34.21; 2. Rantoul, 2:42.93; 3. Milford, 2:45.24; 4. Danville, 2:48.38.

Boys 15-18

1. Rantoul, 2:20.18; 2. Monticello, 2:22.05; 3. Milford, 2:26.07; 4. Danville, 2:44.42.

25-meter freestyle

Girls 8-and-under

1. Cassidee Stoffel (MON) 18.6; 2. Reis McFarland (DAN) 19:92; 3. Kate Hillard (MON) 19.94; 4. Naomi Dickey (GA) 24.14; 5. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 24.58; 6. Brooklyn Kellems (GA) 25.43.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 4. Kellems, 24.08; 6. Dickey, 24.42.

Boys 8-and-under

1. Tristan Milliken (DAN) 20.11; 2. Eli Francis (MIL) 20.23; 3. Charlie Patton (MON) 22.99; 4. Owen Patton (MON) 23.66; 5. Kasen Defries (GA) 23.85; 6. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 27.96.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 4. Defries, 24.16; 8. Liam Hawthorne, 28.91.

Girls 9-10

1. Clarie Francis (MIL) 16.49; 2. Aliyah Ellison (MON) 16.83; 3. Jossalin Lavicka (MIL) 17.74; 4. Mylin Bruhn (MON) 18.75; 5. Hannah Shields (RAN) 20.65; 6. Ava Lage (GA) 21.27.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 6. Lage, 20.71; 7. Hadley Doman, 23.77.

Boys 9-10

1. Isaac Carr (RAN) 16.77; 2. Caleb Clutteur (MIL) 16.95; 3. Oliver Goar (MON) 19.3; 4. Aiden Frerichs (MIL) 19.66; 5. Easton Stroh (GA) 19.93; 6. Carter Eichelberger (GA) 21.06.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 5. Eichelberger, 20.61; 6. Stroh, 20.63.

50-meter freestyle

Girls 11-12

1. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 33.08; 2. Katie Mesplay (MON) 34.05; 3. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 34.67; 4. Jahni Lavicks (MIL) 36.35; 5. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 36.46; 6. Mary Beth Franey (RAN) 38.12.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 8. Wrigley Maxey, 43.6; 9. Kate Kristensen, 43.68.

Boys 11-12

1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 32.27; 2. Drew Moser (MON) 32.95; 3. Eli Bailey (MON) 35.99; 4. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 36.8; 5. Carter Dickey (GA) 37.97; 6. Chase Clutteur (MIL) 39.41.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 5. Dickey, 37.23; 9. Colin Kristensen, 45.71.

Girls 13-14

1. Madison Stoffel (MON) 30.08; 2. Sarah Oquendo (MIL) 32.82; 3. Karleigh Kietzman (GA) 33.62; 4. Caley Mowrey (MIL) 33.91; 5. Peyton Huls (RAN) 34.12; 6. Annie Clifton (MON) 34.36.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 3. Kietzman, 33.27.

Boys 13-14

1. Andrew Ellison (MON) 29.1; 2. Isaiah Chatman (GA) 31.55; 3. Adam Norder (MIL) 31.78; 4. Ed Mitchell (MON) 32.96; 5. Seth Vanhoveln (MIL) 33.14; 6. Marshall Horton (RAN) 33.19.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 3. Chatman, 31.92.

Girls 15-18

1. Madison Becker (MON) 31.37; 2. Madison Mesplay (MON) 32.15; 3. Emma Stroh (GA) 33.04; 4. Emily Hines (MIL) 33.45; 5. Eva McGarry (MIL) 34.6; 6. Haley Pacunas (RAN) 35.53.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 3. Emma Stroh, 31.54; 8. Olivia Hawthorne, 42.3.

Boys 15-18

1. Sam Oquendo (MIL) 27.21; 2. Daryll Harlan II (DAN) 28.11; 3. J.T. Harrold (MON) 28.83; 4. Jared Jordahl (RAN) 28.92; 5. Miles Oquendo (MIL) 30.58; 6. Tristan Fox (MON) 30.68.

25-meter breaststroke

Girls 8-and-under

1. Abi Moser (MON) 26.99; 2. Reis McFarland (DAN) 27.33; 3. Kate Hillard (MON) 29.08; 4. Paige Norton (DAN) 33.34; 5. Vanysah Hickman (MIL) 33.45; 6. Kolbie Eichelberger (GA) 36.89.

Gibson Area results -- 6. Eichelberger, 36.41; 7. Naomi Dickey, 36.64.

Boys 8-and-under

1. Eli Francis (MIL) 30.17; 2. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 30.34; 3. Owen Patton (MON) 31.21; 4. Tristan Milliken (DAN) 31.49; 5. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 32.44; 6. Will Stanko (MON) 38.75.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 7. Kasen Defries, 38.61; 8. Thomas Davis, 43.88.

Girls 9-10

1. Aliyah Ellison (MON) 22.14; 2. Jossalin Lavicka (MIL) 23.0; 3. Isabella Beery (MON) 24.92; 4. Wrigley Warner (RAN) 27.39; 5. Michaela Gibbs (MIL) 30.78; 6. Lyla Frerichs (RAN) 33.67.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 7. Ava Lage, 32.46; 9. Hadley Doman, 41.92.

Boys 9-10

1. Isaac Barr (RAN) 23.27; 2. Brady Ball (MON) 26.25; 3. Tyler Costa (MON) 26.76; 4. Cooper Dickey (GA) 29.86.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 5. Carter Eichelberger, 28.5; 6. Dickey, 29.76.

50-meter breaststroke

Girls 11-12

1. Erin Stroh (GA) 41.06; 2. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 41.07; 3. Katie Mesplay (MON) 43.99; 4. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 44.75; 5. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 50.59; 6. Kate Kristensen (GA) 51.81.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 1. Stroh, 42.51; 5. Kristensen, 51.6.

Boys 11-12

1. Carter Dickey (GA) 47.21; 2. Eli Bailey (MON) 48.84; 3. Ross Gawenda (RAN) 50.95; 4. William Bruett (DAN) 51.4; 5. Brock Cross (RAN) 53.63; 6. Ian King (MON) 54.49.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 1. Dickey, 47.83.

Girls 13-14

1. Elaina Stroh (GA) 39.88; 2. Peyton Huls (RAN) 43.2; 3. Annie Clifton (MON) 44.81; 4. Abby Tovey (MIL) 45.71; 5. Hannah Osborn (MIL) 46.12; 6. Kristin McPike (MON) 47.96.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 1. Stroh, 39.81; 7. Kenley Andreae, 47.71.

Boys 13-14

1. Dalton Glynn (MON) 36.61; 2. Isaiah Chatman (GA) 39.96; 3. Zach Carr (RAN) 43.77; 4. Caleb Vanhoveln (MIL) 44.05; 5. Zachary Hickman (MIL) 47.07.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 2. Chatman, 39.27.

Girls 15-18

1. Madison Mesplay (MON) 40.71; 2. Emma Stroh (GA) 41.43; 3. Madison Becker (MON) 41.62; 4. Haley Pacunas (RAN) 45.86; 5. Clementine Craft (RAN) 47.33; 6. Kiera Harlan (DAN) 48.07.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 1. Emma Stroh, 41.83; 8. Jenna Clemmons, 1:00.32.

Boys 15-18

1. Miles Oquendo (MIL) 41.1; 2. Tristan Fox (MON) 41.19; 3. Noah Coleman (RAN) 42.98; 4. Jackson Walker (MON) 44.83; 5. Max Oquendo (MIL) 45.69; 6. Weston Peck (RAN) 49.51.

25-meter butterfly

Girls 8-and-under

1. Cassidee Stoffel (MON) 21.29; 2. Reis McFarland (DAN) 23.63; 3. Abi Moser (MON) 24.85; 4. Vansyah Hickman (MIL) 29.82; 5. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 30.02; 6. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 30.84.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 7. Brilee Little, 33.46; 8. Kolbie Eichelberger, 33.58.

Boys 8-and-under

1. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 25.95; 2. Tristan Milliken (DAN) 29.05; 3. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 29.88; 4. Charlie Patton (MON) 35.59; 5. Landon Lewis (RAN) 37.2; 6. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 39.02.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 8. Kasen Defries, 40.2; 9. Liam Hawthorne, 41.61.

Girls 9-10

1. Claire Francis (MIL) 18.74; 2. Aliyah Ellison (MON) 19.49; 3. Jossalin Lavicka (MIL) 19.78; 4. Mylin Bruhn (MON) 20.4; 5. Hannah Shields (RAN) 24.53; 6. Ava Lage (GA) 25.94.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 6. Lage, 27.7; 8. Hadley Doman, 32.98.

Boys 9-10

1. Isaac Carr (RAN) 18.36; 2. Caleb Clutteur (MIL) 19.99; 3. Oliver Goar (MON) 23.34; 4. Easton Stroh (GA) 23.68; 5. Tyler Costa (MON) 23.82; 6. Caleb Ward (RAN) 32.5.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 6. Stroh, 30.17.

50-meter butterfly

Girls 11-12

1. Erin Stroh (GA) 36.55; 2. Payton Fuller (MON) 37.69; 3. Katie Mesplay (MON) 39.8; 4. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 40.4; 5. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 41.56; 6. Mary Beth Franey (RAN) 46.7.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 1. Stroh, 36.24; 8. Wrigley Maxey, 52.64.

Boys 11-12

1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 36.49; 2. Drew Moser (MON) 37.46; 3. Eli Bailey (MON) 41.85; 4. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 42.86; 5. Ross Gawenda (RAN) 47.71; 6. William Bruett (DAN) 49.95.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 8. Carter Dickey, 54.52; 10. Colin Kristensen, 1:00.38.

Girls 13-14

1. Madison Stoffel (MON) 34.68; 2. Elaina Stroh (GA) 35.15; 3. Emily Gawenda (RAN) 37.48; 4. Karleigh Kietzman (GA) 37.72; 5. Annie Clifton (MON) 37.99; 6. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 40.17.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 1. Stroh, 35.13; 5. Kietzman, 37.73.

Boys 13-14

1. Andrew Ellison (MON) 31.42; 2. Dalton Glynn (MON) 32.63; 3. Isaiah Chatman (GA) 35.24; 4. Seth Vanhoveln (MIL) 36.5; 5. Adam Norder (MIL) 36.6; 6. Marshall Horton (RAN) 39.98.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 2. Isaiah Chatman, 34.13; 8. Caden Miller, 51.33.

Girls 15-18

1. Madison Becker (MON) 34.37; 2. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 37.94; 3. Emily Hines (MIL) 37.96; 4. Betsy Ruckman (MON) 38.68; 5. Eva McGarry (MIL) 40.02; 6. Clementine Craft (RAN) 40.48.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 7. Olivia Hawthorne, 53.08; 8. Jenna Clemmons, 1:04.08.

Boys 15-18

1. Darryll Harlan II (DAN) 30.14; 2. Sam Oquendo (MIL) 30.88; 3. Jared Jordahl (RAN) 31.0; 4. J.T. Harrold (MON) 34.88; 5. Ben Clifton (MON) 35.43; 6. Max Oquendo (MIL) 35.93.

25-meter backstroke

Girls 8-and-under

1. Cassidee Stoffel (MON) 23.87; 2. Callie Poynton (MON) 25.92; 3. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 27.79; 4. Mady Nicoson (RAN) 29.83; 5. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 30.5; 6. Paige Norton (DAN) 30.91.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 7. Brooklyn Kellems, 35.52; 8. Brilee Little, 35.9.

Boys 8-and-under

1. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 26.84; 2. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 26.92; 2. Eli Francis (MIL) 26.92; 4. Charlie Patton (MON) 28.3; 5. Owen Patton (MON) 31.12; 6. Landon Lewis (RAN) 32.61; 7. Koda Milliken (DAN) 42.65.

Gibson Area results -- 8. Liam Hawthorne, 42.08; 9. Thomas Davis, 45.23.

Girls 9-10

1. Clarie Francis (MIL) 20.87; 2. Mylin Bruhn (MON) 22.57; 3. Hannah Shields (RAN) 23.3; 4. Mady Melton (MON) 23.73; 5. Amber Cox (RAN) 23.98; 6. Kylah Cessna (MIL) 28.76.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 7. Addison Farmer, 31.14; 8. Bailey Grider, 42.61.

Boys 9-10

1. Caleb Clutteur (MIL) 22.81; 2. Easton Stroh (GA) 24.49; 3. Andrew Peck (RAN) 24.51; 4. Oliver Goar (MON) 25.86; 5. Tyler Costa (MON) 26.4; 6. Caleb Ward (RAN) 33.08.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 3. Stroh, 25.1; 7. Cooper Dickey, 33.24.

50-meter backstroke

Girls 11-12

1. Erin Stroh (GA) 37.5; 2. Mabry Bruhn (MON) 39.84; 3. Mary Beth Franey (RAN) 44.11; 4. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 45.0; 5. Charlie Ball (MON) 45.63; 6. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 47.53.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 1. Stroh, 38.14; 8. Wrigley Maxey, 54.75.

Boys 11-12

1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 38.77; 2. Drew Moser (MON) 38.84; 3. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 43.92; 4. Charles Medlin (DAN) 47.14; 5. Max Scheffer (MON) 50.24; 6. Chase Clutteur (MIL) 1:00.92.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 9. Colin Kristensen, 1:02.92; 10. Jack Goembel, 1:12.20.

Girls 13-14

1. Madison Stoffel (MON) 34.2; 2. Elaina Stroh (GA) 36.75; 3. Sarah Oquendo (MIL) 36.99; 4. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 40.68; 5. Peyton Huls (RAN) 40.7; 6. Delaney Fullenkamp (RAN) 42.39; 7. Karleigh Kietzman (GA) 43.55.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 2. Stroh, 36.4; T6. Kietzman, 42.08.

Boys 13-14

1. Dalton Glynn (MON) 32.7; 2. Andrew Ellison (MON) 33.63; 3. Adam Norder (MIL) 40.69; 4. Seth Vanhoveln (MIL) 41.06; 5. Zach Carr (RAN) 43.25; 6. Sam Miller, 48.7.

Gibson Area preliminares -- 7. Caden Miller, 1:05.6.

Girls 15-18

1. Madison Mesplay (MON) 38.53; 2. Eva McGarry (MIL) 40.2; 3. Emma Stroh (GA) 41.67; 4. Piper King (MON) 42.22; 5. Emily Hines (MIL) 43.37; 6. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 44.21.

Gibson Area preliminaries -- 3. Stroh, 41.82; 9. Olivia Hawthorne, 55.3.

Boys 15-18

1. J.T. Harrold (MON) 33.17; 2. Darryll Harlan II (DAN) 33.32; 3. Sam Oquendo (MIL) 35.68; 4. Jared Jordahl (RAN) 38.8; 5. Miles Oquendo (MIL) 39.61; 6. Tristan Fox (MON) 43.24.

100-meter freestyle relay

Girls 8-and-under

1. Monticello, 1:24.35; 2. Gibson Area (Naomi Dickey, Kolbie Eichelberger, Brilee Little, Brooklyn Kellems), 1:46.26; 3. Rantoul, 2:09.71.

Boys 8-and-under

1. Milford, 1:48.83; 2. Monticello 1:50.86; 3. Gibson Area (Liam Hawthorne, Tucker Davis, Thomas Davis, Kasen Defries), 2:18.77.

Girls 9-10

1. Monticello, 1:20.47; 2. Rantoul, 1:29.61; 3. Milford, 1:40.2; 4. Gibson Area (Hadley Doman, Addison Farmer, Bailey Grider, Ava Lage), 1:46.54.

Boys 9-10

1. Monticello, 1:20.47; 2. Gibson Area (Carter Eichelberger, Cooper Dickey, Matthew Duke, Easton Stroh), 1:30.39; 3. Danville, 1:48.38; 4. Rantoul, 1:55.93.

200-meter freestyle relay

Girls 11-12

1. Monticello, 2:24.81; 2. Milford, 2:36.89; 3. Rantoul, 3:02.76; 4. Gibson Area (Kate Kristensen, Jenna Clemmons, Olivia Hawthorne, Wrigley Maxey), 3:05.73; 5. Danville, 3:14.01.

Boys 11-12

1. Monticello, 2:32.76; 2. Milford, 2:47.44; 3. Rantoul, 2:51.02.

Girls 13-14

1. Milford, 2:14.8; 2. Gibson Area (Erin Stroh, Kenley Andreae, Karleigh Kietzman, Elaina Stroh), 2:19.59; 3. Monticello, 2:21.17; 4. Rantoul, 2:22.06.

Boys 13-14

1. Monticello, 2:11.01; 2. Milford, 2:15.61; 3. Rantoul, 2:25.58; 4. Gibson Area (Caden Miller, Colin Kristensen, Carter Dickey, Isaiah Chatman), 2:35.35.

Girls 15-18

1. Monticello, 2:17.82; 2. Rantoul, 2:20.72; 3. Milford, 2:22.84; 4. Danville, 2:30.71.

Boys 15-18

1. Rantoul, 2:01.22; 2. MIlford, 2:07.81; 3. Monticello, 2:11.8; 4. Danville, 2:29.89.