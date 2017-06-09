PBL swim team starts season in Urbana

URBANA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team made its 2017 season debut on Tuesday.

After a summer in which the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats' summer swim team's season was canceled due to the public swimming pool being closed for repairs, the Panthers scored 35 points against Urbana (107 points) and 17 against Normal West (146) in their two duals at Urbana.

“We did a really good job considering we didn't really have a pool for these girls to get in shape for swim team," PBL head coach Alex Goudy said. “We've got some work to do, but we did pretty good, all things considered. I know two of the girls did CrossFit this summer, and two of the other girls worked at Elite. I'm hoping that helps us to make up for not having the pool this summer.”

Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz participated in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing fourth in the six-team race with a time of 2:28.66.

“They did really well," Goudy said. "The time doesn't look great compared to the other two schools, but just by the finish, they did a really good job.”

Lantz also finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.74 seconds while Piatt finished sixth with a time of 34.25 seconds.

“That's really good for the beginning of the season," Goudy said.

Last year, according to Goudy, Lantz's personal record was at the 28-second mark while Piatt's was at the 34-second mark.

Emily Garrelts finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 3:23.81 while Emma Stocking finished seventh with a time of 3:29.77.

Kalli Goudy finished fifth with a time of 1:20.3 in the 100-yard freestyle race while Kylie Piatt finished sixth with a time of 1:21.09.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt, Goudy and Lantz finished fifth with a time of of 2:18.91.

Garrelts finished sixth with a time of 1:45.27 in the 100-yard backstroke race. In the 100-yard breaststroke race, Bradshaw finished sixth with a time of 1:42.9.

"We've got some stuff to work on – starts and getting off the wall," Goudy said. "Some of the freshmen were really nervous. Instead of streamlining, so they don't have to swim as far, they're taking too many strokes. We've got to work on streamlining.”

The Panthers' next meet will be hosted by Kankakee High School at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

In the meantime, Goudy said her team will finish the week practicing in Lake Iroquois before moving practice to the Urbana Aquatic Center, where the swimmers will practice two nights a week.

At Urbana

Dual meet team scores

Urbana 107, PBL 35

Normal West 142, Urbana 33

Normal West 146, PBL 17

200-yard medley relay

1. West A, 2:08.16; 2. West C, 2:09.81; 3. Urbana A, 2:17.35; 4. PBL (Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz), 2:28.66; 5. West B (2:29.11; 6. Urbana B, 2:48.56.

200-yard freestyle

1. Alexa Starkey (WEST) 2:03.91; 2. Sophie Parson (WEST) 2:10.16; 3. Alyssa Nourie (WEST) 2:41.37; 4. Rachel Gatewood (U) 2:52.91; 5. Elise Johnson (U) 3:00.54; 6. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 3:23.81; 7. Emma Stocking (PBL) 3:29.77; 8. Sage Williams (U) 3:56.17.

200-yard IM

1. Grace Gallagher (WEST) 2:24.11; 2. Ali Eagletin (WEST) 2:27.3; 3. Jenna Horner (U) 2:47.09; 4. Liz Scoma (WEST) 2:52.45; 5. Lauren Reifsteck (U) 3:01.76.

50-yard freestyle

1. Erin Eicher (WEST) 29.43; 2. Maggie Burris (WEST) 29.47; 3. Caroline Rhoda (WEST) 29.68; 4. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 29.74; 5. Tyann Parker (U) 31.05; 6. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 34.25; 7. Katarina Calderon (U) 43.99; 8. Kira Buford-Rucker (U) 50.43.

1-meter diving

1. Alexis Shupbach (WEST) 101.7.

100-yard butterfly

1. Grace Gallagher (WEST) 1:06.49; 2. Kylie Crader (WEST) 1:16.67; 3. Amber Warninger (WEST) 1:29.36; 4. Alyssa Pankau (U) 1:30.06.

100-yard freestyle

1. Kate Carlock (WEST) 1:07.4; 2. Tyann Parker (U) 1:10.52; 3. Alyssa Nourie (WEST) 1:11.31; 4. Zoe Steinkoenig (WEST) 1:15.45; 5. Kalli Goudy (PBL) 1:20.3; 6. Kylie Piatt (PBL) 1:21.09; 7. Heidi Ramos (U) 1:30.12.

500-yard freestyle

1. Nellie Sherrick (WEST) 5:40.03; 2. Ali Eagletin (WEST) 5:45.05; 3. Liz Scoma (WEST) 6:00.19; 4. Rachel Gatewood (U) 8:21.23; 5. Christina Robinson (U) 9:35.66; 6. Katelyn Tarkowski (U) 10:49.27.

200-yard freestyle relay

1. Normal West A, 1:50.82; 2. West B, 2:09.07; 3. Urbana A, 2:09.17; 4. West C, 2:10.02; 5. PBL (Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt, Kalli Goudy, Kirra Lantz), 2:18.91; 6. Urbana B, 2:39.52; 7. Urbana C, 3:01.02.

100-yard backstroke

1. Erin Eicher (WEST) 1:08.53; 2. Kylie Crader (WEST) 1:14.46; 3. Jenna Horner (U) 1:14.64; 4. Caroline Rhoda (WEST) 1:15.62; 5. Alyssa Pankau (U) 1:25.87; 6. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 1:45.27; 7. Christina Robinson (U) 2:36.61.

100-yard breaststroke

1. Alexa Starkey (WEST) 1:15.39; 2. Sophie Parson (WEST) 1:23.73; 3. Maggie Burris (WEST) 1:25.6; 4. Lauren Reifsteck (U) 1:26.91; 5. Elise Johnson (U) 1:36.42; 6. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 1:42.9; 7. Sage Williams (U) 2:43.87.

400-yard freestyle relay

1. Normal West B, 3:39.94; 2. West A, 4:25.76; 3. West C, 4:44.68; 4. Urbana A, 5:32.31.