KANKAKEE 126, PBL 28
At Kankakee
PBL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200-yard medley relay
3. Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz, 2:34.18.
200-yard freestyle
4. Emily Garrelts, 3:23.76; 5. Emma Stocking, 3:27.02.
50-yard freestyle
1. Kirra Lantz, 30.36.
100-yard butterfly
2. Daiton Piatt, 1:25.33.
100-yard freestyle
3. Kylie Piatt, 1:18.71; 4. Kalli Goudy, 1:21.88.
200-yard freestyle relay
3. Daiton Piatt, Kalli Goudy, Kylie Piatt, Kirra Lantz, 2:23.09.
100-yard backstroke
3. Kalli Goudy, 1:42.93; 5. Emily Garrelts, 1:51.87.
100-yard breaststroke
4. Gracie Bradshaw, 1:42.13.
