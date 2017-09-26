THURSDAY, Sept. 21
At Urbana
Dual team scores
Pontiac 125, Urbana 50
Urbana 110, PBL 38
Pontiac 147.5, PBL 15.5
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200-yard medley relay
1. Pontiac, 2:13.69; 2. Urbana, 2:21.42; 3. Pontiac, 2:25.53; 4. PBL
(Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw), 2:30.82; 5. Pontiac, 2:37.86.
200-yard freestyle
1. Katie Stock (P) 2:22.65; 2. Alyssa Pankau (U) 2:31.73; 3. Rachel Gatewood (U) 2:39.38; 4. Anneke Esposito (P) 2:55.8; 5. Emma Stocking (PBL) 3:25.35; 6. Katrina Calderon (U) 3:32.27.
200-yard IM
1. Megan Lauritsen (P) 2:39.97; 2. Emma Jacobs (P) 2:53.85; 3. Lauren Reifsteck (U) 2:57.42; 4. Korinne Maquet (P) 3:04.11; 5. Jensen Krueger (U) 3:54.21.
50-yard freestyle
1. Keely Pickett (P) 27.58; 2. Elena Pina (P) 29.98; 3. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 29.98; 4. Tyann Parker (U) 30.24; 5. Hannah Grove (P) 30.48.
Other PBL results -- 8. Daiton Piatt, 33.92.
100-yard butterfly
1. Jenna Horner (U) 1:14.83; 2. Elena Pina (P) 1:17.34; 3. Katie Stock (P) 1:25.29; 4. Gretchen Hilt (P) 1:31.73; 5. Jensen Krueger (U) 1:46.11.
100-yard freestyle
1. Samantha Mehrkens (P) 1:05.0; 2. Tyann Parker (U) 1:08.41; 3. Kathryn Berta (P) 1:08.72; 4. Mackenzi Mies (P) 1:09.02; 5. Korinne Maquet (P) 1:11.79.
PBL results -- 8. Kylie Piatt, 1:19.71; 14. Adelaide Penzo, 1:46.62.
500-yard freestyle
1. Keely Pickett (P) 6:26.86; 2. Hannah Grove (P) 6:29.69; 3. Alyssa Pankau (U) 6:48.84; 4. Kaelyn Corkery (P) 7:02.79; 5. Kierstin Woodburn (P) 7:28.91; 6. Rachel Gatewood (U) 7:31.97.
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Pontiac, 2:02.91; 2. Urbana, 2:06.46; 3. Pontiac, 2:13.78; 4. PBL (Daiton Piatt, Kalli Goudy, Kylie Piatt, Kirra Lantz), 2:17.56; 5. Pontiac, 2:26.4.
100-yard backstroke
1. Jenna Horner (U) 1:13.49; 2. Samantha Mehrkens (P) 1:19.42; 3. Mackenzi Mies (P) 1:20.98; 4. Gretchen Hilt (P) 1:29.38; 5. Kalli Goudy (PBL) 1:39.28; 6. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 1:45.5.
100-yard breaststroke
1. Megan Lauritsen (P) 1:22.12; 2. Lauren Reifsteck (U) 1:25.97; 3. Emma Jacobs (P) 1:26.01; 4. Camryn Mies (P) 1:33.53; 5. Alana Christianson (P) 1:35.38.
PBL results -- 6. Gracie Bradshaw, 1:39.16; 7. Jaden Bender, 1:51.19.
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Pontiac, 4:25.32; 2. Pontiac, 4:52.19; 3. Pontiac, 5:10.78; 4. Urbana, 6:01.93; 5. Urbana, 7:01.19.
Comments
