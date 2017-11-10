PBL swim team finishes third in meet at Pontiac

PONTIAC -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team finished third at a meet held Tuesday at Pontiac Township High School.

The Panthers had an overall team score of 84 in the five-team race, behind Pontiac (286) and Mahomet-Seymour (156) and ahead of Peoria (68) and Peoria Manual (46).

"I'm very pleased with our results," PBL head coach Alex Goudy said.

While Kirra Lantz finished third in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 33.76 seconds, Jaden Bender placed fifth with a time of 39.7 seconds.

"Jaden Bender came in and swam a great 50 free," Goudy said. "She ended up placing fifth overall in it, which is awesome, especially for a freshman."

Daiton Piatt finished second in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:32.28. Kylie Piatt finished fourth in the 100-meter freestyle race with a time of 1:30.06.

Kalli Goudy finished fifth in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:52.63.

"Kalli shaved three seconds off of her backstroke time," Goudy said.

The Panthers' 200-meter medley relay team (Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt and Kirra Lantz) finished fourth with a time of 2:52.8.

Emma Stocking finished fourth in the 200-meter freestyle race with a time of 3:52.78 while PBL's 200-meter freestyle relay team (Kirra Lantz, Kalli Goudy, Kylie Piatt and Daiton Piatt) finished fourth with a time of 2:37.62.

Gracie Bradshaw finished fourth with a time of 1:54.28 in the 100-meter breaststroke while Jaden Bender finished fifth with a time of 2:14.48.

The Panthers will swim at Danville at 4 p.m. next Wednesday and at Pontiac at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23.

"I tell the girls each meet to try to get a better time each time they swim," Goudy said.

At Pontiac

Team scores

1. Pontiac, 286; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 156; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 84; 4. Peoria, 68; 5. Manual Academy, 46.

200-meter medley relay

1. Pontiac, 2:36.32; 2. Pontiac, 2:37.83; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:49.23; 4. PBL (Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz), 2:52.8; 5. Pontiac, 2:57.22; 6. Mahomet-Seymour, 3:15.37; Peoria, 3:28.15.

200-meter freestyle

1. Kathryn Berta (PON) 2:53.24; 2. Natalie Heaton (MS) 3:13.39; 3. Isabella Davenport (MS) 3:37.14; 4. Emma Stocking (PBL) 3:52.78; 5. Kierstin Woodburn (PON) 3:54.56; 6. Elysia Morris (PEO) 3:54.69; 7. Faith Taylor (PEO) 4:06.12; 8. Jahdzea Rice (MAN) 5:56.24.

200-meter IM

1. Keely Pickett (PON) 3:11.7; 2. Elena Pina (PON) 3:12.81; 3. Andrea Penrose (MS) 3:48; 4. Anna Shimkus (MS) 4:19.03.

50-meter freestyle

1. Emma Jacobs (PON) 32.34; 2. Mackenzi Mies (PON) 32.76; 3. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 33.76; 4. Sara Kilar (MS) 35.24; 5. Jaden Bender (PBL) 39.7; 6. Kayla Mendoza (PEO) 42.75; 7. Kaitlin Hall (MS) 46.94; 8. Jaylan Johnson (MAN) 48.69; 9. Lane Brock (MS) 52.64; 10. Haylee Creamer (MAN) 1:01.63.

1-meter diving

1. Anneke Esposito (PON) 134.85.

100-meter butterfly

1. Katie Stock (PON) 1:30.4; 2. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 1:32.28; 3. Kaelyn Corkery (PON) 1:33.79; 4. Serena Welch (PEO) 1:59.34.

100-meter freestyle

1. Emma Jacobs (PON) 1:14.49; 2. Korinne Maquet (PON) 1:19.53; 3. Olivia Ross (MS) 4. Kylie Piatt (PBL) 1:30.06; 5. Lydia Schable (MS) 1:31.11; 6. Andrea Penrose (MS) 1:32.15; 7. Kayla Mendoza (PEO) 1:40.47; 8. Kaitlin Hall (MS) 2:05.28; 9. Jaylan Johnson (MAN) 2:05.51; 10. Haylee Creamer (MAN) 2:30.85.

400-meter freestyle

1. Megan Lauritsen (PON) 5:48.93; 2. Hannah Grove (PON) 5:49.4; 3. Isabella Davenport (MS) 5:49.4; 4. Faith Taylor (PEO) 8:37.36; 5. Elysia Morris (PEO) 8:39.59.

200-meter freestyle relay

1. Pontiac, 2:23.55; 2. Pontiac, 2:26.15; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:36.14; 4. PBL (Kirra Lantz, Kalli Goudy, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt) 2:37.62; 5. Peoria, 3:03.84; 6. Manual, 4:18.43.

100-meter backstroke

1. Keely Pickett (PON) 1:27.53; 2. Natalie Heaton (MS) 1:36.89; 3. Korinne Maquet (PON) 1:36.97; 4. Serena Welch (PEO) 1:46.2; 5. Kalli Goudy (PBL) 1:52.63; 6. Trinati Evans (MAN) 2:36.5; 7. Lizzy Benedict (MAN) 2:43.36.

100-meter breaststroke

1. Alana Christianson (PON) 1:43.03; 2. Camryn Mies (PON) 1:46.28; 3. Olivia Ross (MS) 1:51.09; 4. Gracie Bradshaw (PBL) 1:54.28; 5. Jaden Bender (PBL) 2:14.48.

400-meter freestyle relay

1. Pontiac, 5:06.73; 2. Pontiac, 5:14.22; 3. Pontiac, 5:37.82; 4. Pontiac, 5:37.82; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 5:58.69; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 7:13.84; 6. Manual, 10:21.58.