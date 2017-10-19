PBL swim team sets personal records at Danville

The PBL swim team wears pink caps and shirts in support of breast cancer awareness during Wednesday's meet in Danville.

DANVILLE -- Some personal-best times were achieved by Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School's swim team at Wednesday's quadrangular meet at Danville High School.

While Kirra Lantz finished second overall in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 30.74 second, Jaden Bender knocked three seconds off her personal-best time, according to PBL head coach Alex Goudy, with a seventh-place time of 36.65 seconds.

Daiton Piatt "crushed her (previous personal-best 100-yard butterfly time," Goudy said, with a second-place time of 1:21.98.

The Panthers' 200-yard medley relay team (Kalli Goudy, Daiton Piatt, Gracie Bradshaw, Kirra Lantz) finished third with a time of 2:34.05.

Emily Garrelts finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 3:23.45 and Emma Stocking placed seventh with a time of 3:26.89.

Kylie Piatt finished seventh in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:20.89 while Adelaide Penzo finished ninth with a time of 1:43.49.

As a team, PBL finished fourth with a score of 61. Danville (176), Mahomet-Seymour (106) and Charleston (99) finished ahead of the Panthers.

"The girls did really well last night," Alex Goudy said.

PBL will compete at Pontiac at 5 p.m. Monday before participating in the IHSA sectionals at Champaign Central High School on Saturday, Nov. 11.

At Danville

Team scores

1. Danville, 176; 2. Mahomet-Seymour, 106; 3. Charleston, 99; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 61.

200-yard medley relay

1. Danville, 2:05.92; 2. Danville, 2:32.39; 3. PBL (Kalli Goudy, Daiton Piatt, Gracie Bradshaw, Kirra Lantz), 2:34.05; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:35.2; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 2:51.16; 6. Charleston, 2:59.86.

200-yard freestyle

1. Jasmine Coe (CHA) 2:07.74; 2. Lela Wagner (DAN) 2:10.2; 3. Brooke Parker (DAN) 2:26.9; 4. Natalie Heaton (MS) 2:45.1; 5. Bella Davenport (MS) 3:03.5; 6. Emily Garrelts (PBL) 3:23.45; 7. Emma Stocking (PBL) 3:26.89.

200-yard IM

1. Madeline Hogg (DAN) 2:35.54; 2. Abby Woodall (CHA) 2:44.28; 3. Bella Jessup (DAN) 3:09.05; 4. Andrea Penrose (MS) 3:26.37.

50-yard freestyle

1. Makayla Heeren (DAN) 30.05; 2. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 30.74; 3. Bekah Gonzalez (MS) 32.08; 4. Amara Griffin (CHA) 32:31; 5. Payton Turk (MS) 33:04; 6. Lille Hannan (DAN) 34.46; 7. Jaden Bender (PBL) 36.65; 8. Desi Lowenstien (DAN) 40.29; 9. Jasmine Warner (CHA) 47.51.

1-meter diving

1. Gabi Springer (DAN) 226; 2. Ashley Faulkner (DAN) 196.5; 3. Audrey Talbott (DAN) 171.95; 4. Bauer Rogger (DAN) 159.86; 5. Payton Turk (MS) 144.05.

100-yard butterfly

1. Wynter Hass (DAN) 1:06.69; 2. Daiton Piatt (PBL) 1:21.98; 3. Abby Geisler (CHA) 1:25.18; 4. Andrea Penrose (MS) 1:43.43.

100-yard freestyle

1. Makayla Heeren (DAN) 1:09.38; 2. Olivia Ross (MS) 1:14.06; 3. Amara Griffin (CHA) 1:14.32; 4. Ella Rogers (DAN) 1:18.3; 5. Livia Schable (MS) 1:19.88; 6. Gretchen Klepzig (CHA) 1:20.72; 7. Kylie Piatt (PBL) 1:20.89; 8. Desi Lowenstien (DAN) 1:33.53; 9. Adelaide Penzo (PBL) 1:43.49.