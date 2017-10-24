MONDAY
At Pontiac
Team scores
1. Dunlap, 176; 2. Pontiac, 104; 3. PBL, 21.
PBL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
200-meter freestyle relay
5. Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt, Jaden Bender, 2:59.72.
200-meter freestyle
5. Emily Garrelts, 3:43.25; 6. Emma Stocking, 4:01.36.
50-meter freestyle
5. Jaden Bender, 42.52.
100-meter butterfly
4. Daiton Piatt, 1:34.8.
100-meter freestyle
5. Kylie Piatt, 1:34.16; 6. Adelaide Penzo, 1:59.17.
100-meter backstroke
4. Kalli Goudy, 1:27.53; 6. Emily Garrelts, 1:36.89.
100-meter breaststoke
5. Gracie Bradshaw, 1:51.87.
