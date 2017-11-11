PBL swim team competes in IHSA Champaign Central Sectional

CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School swim team finished Saturday's IHSA Champaign Central Sectional in a three-way tie for 20th place.
The Panthers, Newton and Centralia each finished with a score of eight. Champaign Centennial won the sectional title with a score of 219, followed by Champaign Central (188) and Urbana University (182).
PBL's 200-yard medley relay team (Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt and Kirra Lantz) finished 11th with a time of 2:27.59. The Panthers' 200-yard freestyle relay (Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt, Jaden Bender and Kirra Lantz) finished 11th with a time of 2:17.63.
Kirra Lantz finished 21st in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.9 seconds while Jaden Bender finished 29th with a time of 37.33 seconds.
Daiton Piatt finished 22nd in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:22.46. Emily Garrelts finished 22nd in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 3:18.56 while Emma Stocking finished 23rd with a time of 3:32.21.
Kalli Goudy finished 24th with a time of 1:36.64 in the 100-yard backstroke while Emily Garrelts finished 27th with a time of 1:45.52. Gracie Bradshaw finished 24th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:35.43 while Kylie Piatt placed 29th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:20.02.
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Team scores
T20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 8.
PBL RESULTS
200-yard medley relay
11. Kalli Goudy, Gracie Bradshaw, Daiton Piatt, Kirra Lantz, 2:27.59.
200-yard freestyle
22. Emily Garrelts, 3:18.56; 23. Emma Stocking, 3:32.21.
50-yard freestyle
21. Kirra Lantz, 30.9; 29. Jaden Bender, 37.33.
100-yard butterfly
22. Daiton Piatt, 1:22.46.
100-yard freestyle
29. Kylie Piatt, 1:20.02.
200-yard freestyle relay
11. Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt, Jaden Bender, Kirra Lantz, 2:17.63.
100-yard backstroke
24. Kalli Goudy, 1:36.64; 27. Emily Garrelts, 1:45.52.
100-yard breaststroke
24. Gracie Bradshaw, 1:35.43.
