GCMS tennis to start season Monday

From left, GCMS captains Mady Price (senior), Estelle Keigher (senior) and Jessica Mueller (junior) pose for a photo at Thursday’s practice.

GIBSON CITY -- Through its first week of practice, one of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School tennis team's priorities was to work on its conditioning.

"We did a lot of conditioning this year. We noticed last year that, maybe, we started the season a little sluggish, so we really stepped up our conditioning drills," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. “The girls have been practicing really hard. The girls have bought into it. They are working hard for me.”

The team held a summer camp in June.

“Several of our girls came out for that," Petersen said. "They had captain practices – our captains called practices and got them together, so that was nice.”

During the first week of practice, the girls performed what Petersen said was a lot of sprint drills and footwork drills.

"We run with rackets above our head, or to the side to get their arm strength. We do small weights in the weight room. We do jump roping, the dot drills – anything with footwork. Anything to increase their speed with their feet because one of main things about tennis is if you can't get to the ball, you're not getting a good shot on it," Petersen said.

"We're trying to encourage the girls to have faster feet so they get to the ball and set up their shot and can take a nice shot for us instead of reaching out and just swinging at it. We want their swings to be a little more purposeful because they're in the right position at the right time.”

The GCMS squad will take its conditioned players into its season opener at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Bradley-Bourbonnais.

“They always have a very good program up there, so that'll show us where our strengths and weaknesses are, and we'll go from there," Petersen said.

The Falcons will go into that season-opening meet with a rebuilt roster.

Gone are the doubles team of Rose Williams and Sophie Hafer along with fellow captain Kelsi Reynolds, among six graduated seniors from last year.

This year's captains are seniors Mady Price and Estelle Keigher and junior Jessica Mueller.

“We lost a lot of girls last year, so we're trying to rebuild a little bit, but we've got some seniors back,” Petersen said. “Like last year, it's a little bit of a rebuilding year, but the girls have really bought into trying to be a little bit more conditioned, more on top of their game and more thoughtful on how they play.”

This year's GCMS squad has 19-20 girls, Petersen said.

“It's nice to have some depth," Petersen said. "It gives us the ability to build a program.”

Of those 19-20 girls, however, only two are freshmen.

“That might hurt down the road," Petersen said.

Keigher and Lexi Wilfong will take Williams/Hafer's spot as GCMS's No. 1 doubles.

“We've got some girls who are going to try to challenge that," Petersen said.

Price will probably be taking the No. 1 or No. 2 singles spot, Petersen said.

Bailey Salyards, another senior, returns to the squad after a one-year hiatus.

“We're hoping to get her back into the lineup," Petersen said.

Another senior, Haley Christensen, comes to the GCMS squad for her first year of tennis.

“Hopefully, we'll get her into the lineup as well," Petersen said.

Along with five seniors and seven juniors, the Falcons also have five sophomores.

“We've got some underclassmen who have been developing very well," Petersen said.

After its season opener against Bradley-Bourbonnais and another road match at Centennial at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, GCMS will play its home opener against Watseka at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Falcons have 13 match dates set for the regular season, which concludes with a rematch at Watseka at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“They are comparable in size to us," Petersen said. "It's always good to see where you pan out with a program that's about the same size as we have.”