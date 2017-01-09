GCMS tennis defeats Watseka 5-4 in home opener

GCMS's Susan Harmet hits the ball over the net during Thursday's meet against Watseka.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School tennis team defeated Watseka 5-4 in its home opener on Thursday.

In singles matches, Jessica Mueller won 8-3, Susan Harmet won 8-3 and Bailey Salyards won 8-2.

In doubles matches, Jessica Mueller and Paige Shelton played in what would be the tiebreaking match. They trailed 6-3, but rallied back to tie the match at 8-8 before winning 7-1 in a seven-point tiebreaker.

"It was very exciting as it was their first win at No. 1 doubles," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.

In another doubles match, Estelle Keigher/Lexi Wilfong won 8-3.

In exhibition doubles, Grace Christensen/Katie Quinley won 6-2 and Lanie Celeschi/Payton Beach won 6-3.

After participating in the Paris Invite on Saturday and another home match against Class 2A school Danville the following Tuesday, the Falcons will host Coal City next Thursday.

GCMS 5, Watseka 4

At Gibson City

Singles

Jessica Mueller (GCMS) def. M. Crouch, 8-3

Susan Harmet (GCMS) def. R. Thomas, 8-3

Bailey Salyards (GCMS) def. M. Hardenbeck, 8-2

Doubles

Jessica Mueller/Paige Shelton (GCMS) def. Thomas/Crouch, 8-8(7-1)

Estelle Keigher/Lexi Wilfong (GCMS) def. Nieman/Sapp, 8-3

Exhibition

Grace Christensen/Katie Quinley (GCMS) won 6-2

Lanie Celeschi/Payton Beach (GCMS) won 6-3