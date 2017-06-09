GCMS tennis loses 9-0 to Danville

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School tennis team hosted Danville on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and lost 9-0.

"Although we were not able to secure a team win, in five of the nine matches, we were able to take some games. We always consider getting a game or two off of a strong tennis program a plus. Our motto has been we never lose in tennis. We either win or learn and I know the girls learned a lot last night in their games," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.

In No. 3 singles, Emma Kurtenbach lost 8-5 against her opponent Lanie Celeschi 8-2 in the No. 5 singles match and Peyton Beach lost 8-1 in the No. 6 singles match.

"I had several sophomores in the single's line up last night," Petersen said, "and they got some valuable playing time against a more experienced team. Thanks to (GCMS High School head football coach) Mike Allen and the football team and (GCMS High School Prinicpal Chris) Garard for coming out to support the tennis program. The girls loved seeing (them) all there."

On the doubles side, seniors Lexy Wilfong/Estelle Keigher lost 8-2 and seniors Mady Price/Bailey Salyards lost 8-1.

"We look forward to hosting Coal City this Thursday for our senior night," Petersen said.

Danville 9, GCMS 0

At Gibson City

Singles

Emma Kurtenbach (GCMS) lost 8-5

Lanie Celeschi (GCMS) lost 8-2

Peyton Beach (GCMS) lost 8-1

Doubles

Lexy Wilfong/Estelle Keigher (GCMS) lost 8-2

Mady Price/Bailey Salyards (GCMS) lost 8-1