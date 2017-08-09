GCMS tennis loses 7-2 to Coal City on senior night

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team hosted its senior night during Thursday's match against Coal City, which the host Falcons lost 7-2.
GCMS's Paige Shelton defeated Erice Forchund 8-4 in the No. 3 singles match and teammate Susan Harmet won 8-2 over Aspen Johnson in the No. 4 singles match.
Although the Falcons were unable to take other matches from the Coalers, they were able to get several games off of the visiting team," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "The final score does not reflect how tough the Lady Falcons played. Many of their games went to deuce.
"It was a good showing on our senior night, and we look to get back on the courts next week at practice, where we will work on backhands and court placement to get ready for our meet with Urbana on Thursday."
Coal City 7, GCMS 2
At Gibson City
Singles
Paige Shelton (GCMS) def. Erice Forchund, 8-4.
Susan Harmet (GCMS) def. Aspen Johnson, 8-2.
