Kurtenbach/Davis pick up GCMS tennis team's lone victory in 8-1 loss to Urbana

Urbana 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Erin Wright and Hexuan Xie swept at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles as Urbana topped the Falcons 8-1. Alora Rent and Courtney Fouke won in singles and went on to win at No. 1 doubles. Emma Kurtenbach and Karson Davis picked up the lone win for GCMS.
TENNIS
GIRLS‘ SUMMARY
At Blair Park
Urbana 8, GCMS 1
SINGLES
Wright (U) def. Miller: 6-0, 6-0; Xie (U) def. Kurtenbach: 6-0, 6-0; Rent (U) def. Miller: 6-1, 6-3; Fouke (U) def. Harmet: 6-3, 6-0; Igana (U) def. Dammkoehler: 6-1, 6-2; Berntstein (U) def. Price 6-2, 6-3
DOUBLES
Rent/Fouke (U) def. Mueller/Shelton 8-4; Igana/Yan (U) def. Keighler/Wifong 3-2 (forfeit); Kurtenbach/Davis (GCMS) def. Bernstein/Palacios 8-6
