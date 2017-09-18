GCMS tennis competes at Dunlap Invite

DUNLAP -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis players Alayna Miller and Emma Kurtenbach each gained a set victory in Saturday's Dunlap Invite.

M iller finished in sixth place overall in the No. 1 singles brackat.

"Alayna Miller had a great tournament showing," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "She lost her opening match to a very good Metamora player. Then went on to defeat Peoria Richwoods. She played her final match against LaSalle-Peru and played the her best tennis so far this year, but was not able to secure a win."

Kurtenbach placed seventh overall in the No. 2 singles bracket.

"She lost her first match to Metamora and her second match to Dunlap, but her scores do not reflect how tough she played throughout the day," Petersen siad. "She went into a thrilling match against Peoria Richwoods where she lost the first set, came back in the second set to go into a tie breaker where she won 10-8."

Jessica Muelller and Paige Shelton teamed up for the No. 1 doubles bracket and Estelle Keigher/Lexy Wilfong competed in the No. 2 doubles bracket.

Although my doubles team were not able to get a win on Saturday, they played very tough against some top notch programs," Petersen said. "Many of their games went to deuce. Coach Davis and I were proud of the way our girls handled themselves on and off the courts.

"We come back on Monday and will prepare for an away meet with St. Thomas More on Tuesday. They are always a solid tennis program and we look to put up a fight and have some competitive matches against them.

DUNLAP INVITE

Team scores

1. Bloomington Central Catholic, 27; 2. Danville, 22; 3. Metamore, 21; 4. Dunlap Maroon, 13; 5. Dunlap Gold, 11; 6. L-P, 11; 7. Richwoods, 4; 8. GCMS 3.