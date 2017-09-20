CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 8-1 Tuesday to St. Thomas More.

The doubles team of seniors Bailey Salyards and Mady Price picked up the Falcons' only victory, defeating Lauren Bankel/Hanah Sawwan 8-5.

"They were placing the balls to the alleys, hitting line drives, and playing defensively at the net," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "The duo keeps improving this season and I look for them to finish their senior year on a high note."

In exhibition play, freshman Grace Christensen won her singles match 6-5.

"Grace is showing a lot of promise," Petersen said.

Juniors Gabby Dammkoehler/Alayna Miller won their doubles match 6-0.

"They work well as a doubles team," Petersen said.

Senior Haley Christensen, who is in her first tennis season, won her match 6-5.

"Haley has been competitive all season long," Petersen said. "We continue to work on our team skills. We have had several underclassmen playing up in the line up to give them more experience against tougher teams. As we rebuild this year, I look for us to be more competitive in the next two years.

"Our senior leadership has been very supportive of the younger girls and continue to provide encouragement and competition to help them develop as players. I've been very fortunate to have athletes who understand what it means to practice, play, and build a program as a team."