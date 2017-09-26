GCMS tennis loses 9-0 to Pontiac

PONTIAC -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 9-0 Monday to Pontiac.

"Although the girls lost to Pontiac last night, we had some of our best singles play all year," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen.

Three of the Falcons' singles matches went to match tiebreakers.

Jessica Mueller played a hard fought lose to Eck split her first two sets 0-6, 6-6(7-5) before losing the match in an 11-9 tiebreaker.

Gabby Dammkoelher split in the first two sets of her match 6-1, 6-6(5-7) before losing the match tiebreaker 12-10.

Paige Shelton split the first two sets of her match 6-2, 3-6 and then lost the match tiebreaker 10-4.

Alayna Miller lost 6-0, 6-3. Emma Kurtenbach was defeated 6-4-6-4. Susan Harmet lost 6-2, 6-3.

"I was very proud of the girls because they played extremely tough in some very hot weather and never gave up on themselves," Petersen said. "We took a lot of games from a tough opponent and it shows that the girls are improving with each competition."

In a junior varsity meet, Payton Beach won 8-2 in her singles match. Riley Cushman/Payton Beach won 8-4 and Grace Christensen/Rachel Quinley won 8-6.