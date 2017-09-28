GCMS tennis loses 9-0 to Champaign Central

CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 9-0 Wednesday to Champaign Central.

"Although we lost, the girls always impress me with their energy, attitudes and their positive sportsmanship," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "The coach from Central complimented us on it and our great following of parents. He said it is like going to a Hoosier game when GCMS comes to play."

In exhibitions, Alayna Miller/Gabby Dammkoehler won 6-1, Grace Christensen/Lanie Celeschi won 6-0 and Paige Shelton/Jessica Mueller won 6-4 in doubles and Haley Christensen won 6-1 and Payton Beach won 6-2 in singles.

The Falcons will play its last regular season match at Watseka on Tuesday before participating in the IHSA Champaign Central Sectional.

"This season went fast," Petersen said.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS’ RESULTS

At Lindsay Courts

Central 9, GCMS 0

SINGLES

Gunn (C) def. Miller 6-0, 6-0; Bergh (C) def. Mueller (C) 6-0, 6-0;

Golmeeva (C) def. Harmet 6-1, 6-1; Redden (C) def. Dammkoehler 6-0, 6-1; Crawford (C) def. Shelton 6-0, 6-1; Jimenez (C) def. Beach 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Goomeeva/Crawford (C) def. Keigher/Wilfong 8-0; Foster/Jimenez (C) def. Salyards/Price 8-1; Cochrane/Barnes (C) def. Kurtenbach/Davis 8-1.