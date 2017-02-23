PBL girls track and field team starts season with 12 top-five finishes at Armory Meet

CHAMPAIGN — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field team had, according to head coach Alex Goudy, about 30-32 girls signed up heading into Wednesday’s season-opening meet at the University of Illinois’ Armory indoor track facility.

The Panthers exited the meet with 12 top-five finishes.

“I’m really proud. They’ve been working really hard,” Goudy said. “The freshmen are coming along. They’re working really hard. Tonight, they just kind of blew me away. I wasn’t them to perform as well as they did, and I’m very proud. I think they did well.”

Katelyn Crabb finished first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.64 seconds while Emily Graves finished fourth with a time of 8.95 seconds and Kyra Crim finished 17th with a time of 11.64 seconds.

Crabb also finished first in the long jump with a leap of 15-2 ¾ while Ariana Gentzler finished fifth with a leap of 13-7 ¼, Mackenzie Bruns took seventh with a leap of 12-9 ½ and Gracie Martin finished 11th with a leap of 9-6 ¾.

Crabb also finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.17 seconds and Olivia Frichtl finished fourth with a time of 10.52 seconds.

Anne Rutledge, a transfer from Blue Ridge, was a part of the 4x200 relay team that, along with Crabb, Frichtl and Lexi Johnson, finished second with a time of 1:58.81.

Rutledge also finished eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.02 while Frichtl finished seventh with a time of 1:09.01 and Kirra Lantz finished 18th with a time of 1:21.78.

“I think she’s kind of going to be our secret weapon. She’s really doing well. She’s pushing (Katelyn) Crabb and (Olivia) Frichtl, which is what they need.”

Katelyn Riffle finished second with a throw of 32-4 in the shot put while Emma Stocking (ninth place, 27-3), Katie Pierce (15th, 25-2), Kalli Goudy (16th, 24-8 1/4), Savana Davis (23rd, 19-3) and Lucy Galey (24th, 17-6) also participated.

Gentzler finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 31-0 ½ while Johnson finished fifth with a leap of 29-5. Gentzler took fifth place in the high jump with a leap of 4-8 while Bruns took sixth with a leap of 4-4.

Graves finished fourth in the pole vault with a mark of 8-6.

Evie Ellis finished eighth with a time of 2:42.6 in the 800-meter run while Gracie Smith finished 19th with a time of 3:02.3 and Katie Harms finished 23rd with a time of 3:12.2.

In the 1,600-meter run, Shannon Carlson finished ninth with a time of 6:22.99 while Marissa Arnett finished 14th with a time of 6:43.08.

The Panthers will compete in a meet at Mahomet on Saturday before returning to Armory at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

“Some of them are going (to Mahomet), but we’ve got math team and everything else going on, so some can’t go,” Goudy said. “We’ve only been practicing for a week and a half, so I think when we come back on March 8, we’ll see personal records.”

The Panthers will be at Charleston at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Armory again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, and at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington at 4 p.m. Monday, March 20, before returning to IWU for the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet at 3 p.m. Friday, March 24.

PBL’s outdoor season will start at 4:30 p.m. March 28 at Watseka.

ARMORY MEET

At Champaign

GIRLS

60-meter dash

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 8.64; 2. Aleesia Reeves (SJ-O) 8.78; 3. Mikayla Brennan (UNITY) 8.95; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 8.95; 5. Sarah Acklin (SJ-O) 9.04.

Other PBL results — 17. Kyra Crim, 11.64.

400-meter dash

1. Arielle Summitt (Uni High) 1:02.62; 2. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 1:02.94; 3. Nicole Bagwell (UNITY) 1:03.76; 4. Christelle Seri (Uni High) 1:05.13; 5. Sam Mabry (SJ-O) 1:05.17.

PBL results — 7. Olivia Frichtl, 1:09.01; 8. Anne Rutledge, 1:09.02; 18. Kirra Lantz, 1:21.78.

800-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (Uni High), 2:19.15; 2. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 2:28.3; 3. Morgan Saunders (STM) 2:34.25; 4. Morgan Cinnamon (STM) 2:40.32; 5. Audrey Hancock (UNITY) 2:40.52.

PBL results — 8. Evie Ellis, 2:42.6; 19. Gracie Smith, 3:02.3; 23. Katie Harms, 3:12.2.

1,600-meter run

1. Jordan Harmon (UNITY) 5:29.37; 2. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 5:34.31; 3. Anika Kimme (Uni High) 5:47.0; 4. Mackenzie Brunk (UNITY) 5:54.28; 5. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 6:03.57.

PBL results — 9. Shannon Carlson, 6:22.99; 14. Marissa Arnett, 6:43.08.

60-meter hurdles

1. Parker Francisco (SJO) 9.56; 2. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 10.17; 3. Leanna Horton (UNITY) 10.48; 4. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 10.52; 5. Rylee Sjuts (SJO) 10.95.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:54.3; 2. PBL, 1:58.81; 3. Unity, 1:59.36; 4. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:59.82; 5. St. Thomas More, 2:01.46.

High jump

1. Lucy Lux-Rulon (STM) 5-6; 2. Nakaya (Unknown) 4-10; 3. Leah Buhr (UNITY) 4-8; 4. Lily Glanzer (UNITY) 4-8; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-8.

PBL results — 6. Mackenzie Bruns, 4-4.

Long jump

1. Katelyn Crabb (PBL) 15-2 3/4; 2. Kaiya Clodfelder (TUS) 14-11; 3. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 14-4 3/4; 4. Kaitlyn Henry (UNITY) 14-1; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 13-7 1/4.

PBL results — 7. Mackenzie Bruns, 12-9 1/2; 11. Gracie Martin, 9-6 3/4.

Triple jump

1. Leah Buhr (UNITY) 31-6; 2. Kaiya Clodfelder (TUS) 31-3; 3. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 31-0 1/2; 4. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 30-10; 5. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29-5.

Shot put

1. Cassie Russo (TUS) 33-5; 2. Katelyn Riffle (PBL) 32-4; 3. Ellen Brown (TUS) 31-8 1/4; 4. Keely McCorkle (SJO) 30-5; 5. Ashton Smith (TUS) 29-7 1/2.

PBL results — 9. Emma Stocking, 27-3; 15. Katie Pierce, 25-2; 16. Kalli Goudy, 24-8 1/4; 23. Savana Davis, 19-3; 24. Lucy Galey, 17-6.

Pole vault

1. Taylor Millsap (UNITY) 11-0; 2. Hanna Atwood (SJO) 10-6; 3. Nicole Bagwell (UNITY) 10-0; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 8-6; 5. Kaitlyn Henry (UNITY 7-0.