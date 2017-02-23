PBL High School boys track and field starts season at Armory Meet

CHAMPAIGN — Expectations have not changed for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team.

The three-time defending conference champion and five-time defending sectional champions start their quest toward repeating their titles on Wednesday at the University of Illinois’ Armory indoor track facility.

Fifty-one athletes have signed up so far, according to head coach Dustin Franckey.

“It’s a little lower than last year, but we have a larger number of football guys,” Franckey said.

Of the 51 members of the team, 29 are on the football team.

“That’s outstanding,” Franckey said. “Hopefully, we’ll make them faster for (PBL head football coach Jeff) Graham in the fall, and we’ll reap the benefits in the springtime – hopefully, bringing back our fourth consecutive conference title and our sixth consecutive sectional championship. Our No. 3 goal is to go over to Gibson City (on April 7) and win that invitational.”

Due to athletes still in basketball, just coming off wrestling season or out due to illness, 11 PBL players were out for the team’s season opener on Wednesday.

Due to illness to one 4x200 relay runner, the Panthers’ “A” team had to make adjustments to its lineup.

Regardless, the PBL 4x200 relay “A” team — Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Michael Curry and Riley Cuppernell — finished first with a time of 1:40.36. The “B” team finished 10th with a time of 1:50.48.

“It’s very encouraging to have a lot of sprint guys, a lot of fast football guys to pull from for our sprint relays,” Franckey said.

Garrett Bachtold finished first in the pole vault with a mark of 12-0 while Jakob Miles finished seventh with a vault of 7-0.

“Garrett Bachtold vaulted outstanding for us,” Franckey said. “It’s very encouraging (to see that) indoors with all of the amount of work he’s put in.”

Michael Curry finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.24 seconds while Kris Hewerdine finished fifth with a time of 10.7 seconds.

Along with athletes Tom Henrichs, Brady Barfield and Wolfgang Heisler — who was part of the state-medaling 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams last year — the Panthers were also missing one of their assistant coaches — jumps coach Tom Rubarts — due to basketball season as well.

Muller — who finished with a fifth-place medal in the long jump at last spring’s IHSA Class 1A state meet — placed second in the long jump with a leap of 19-8 ¼ in Wednesday’s meet at Armory while T.J Jones finished third with a jump of 18-3 ½.

“The guys are just getting the rust knocked off, so we’ll see a lot better jumps out of both of those guys. T.J. jumped really well. (Muller) is about a foot and a half behind the board. As soon as coach Rubarts gets here, I’m sure he’s going to work his magic, like he does every year,” Franckey said. “We’re hoping that we don’t see him for a couple of weeks, and they’re making a deep march into the basketball postseason.”

Alec St. Julien finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.08.

“We joke around and call him five flat at practice because he about broke it twice last year,” Franckey said.

Brendan VanAntwerp finished seventh with a time of 5:11.52 while Kyle Price finished 14th with a time of 5:40.13 and Trevor Morse finished 20th with a time of 5:58.43.

“The distance crew guys are looking good and coming around,” Franckey said. “Brendan VanAntwerp is leading my distance group very well in practices with Kody Harrison. They’re both great leaders on the distance squad.”

In the 800-meter run, Jordan Giese finished sixth with a time of 2:15.05 while Erik Reck (14th place, 2:29.02), Adam McMullin (17th, 2:37.11), Levi Garrett (19th, 2:41.75) and Garet Williams (24th, 3:16.78) also participated for PBL.

“Jordan Giese ran outstanding,” Franckey said. “He passed a bunch of guys in that second and third lap.”

In the shot put, Jake Rich finished fourth with a throw of 39-0 ½ while Keegan Lantz (11th place, 35-0), Bradley Smith (18th, 32-5), Dane Polson (22nd, 31-5), Calvin Foster (23rd, 31-1 ½), Luke Cowan (24th, 29-8) and Jalen Hutchcraft (30th, 20-11) also participated for the Panthers.

Tanner Longest finished eighth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.65 seconds while Gavin Ogburn finished 11th with a time of 1:01.12.

In the 60-meter dash, Bachtold finished 12th with a time of 8.32 seconds while Curtis Phillips finished 15th with a time of 8.54 seconds and Dylan Polson finished 17th with a time of 8.67 seconds.

“The team looked good on opening night. It’s very encouraging,” Franckey said.

After returning to Armory at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 15, the Panthers will travel to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston for an indoor meet on Saturday, March 18, before participating in the Illinois Prep Top Times indoor state meet at, which will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do going toward Prep Top Times, but it’s very encouraging with all the athletes that we have,” Franckey said.

The Panthers’ outdoor season will start on Tuesday, March 28, with a meet at Watseka.

ARMORY MEET

At Champaign

BOYS

60-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 7.27; 2. Jackson Schweihart (UNITY) 7.58; 3. Tyler Seip (TUS) 7.62; 4. Aiden Meyer (SJO) 7.72; 5. Matthew Cantu (TUS) 7.8.

PBL results — 12. Garrett Bachtold, 8.32; 15. Curtis Phillips, 8.54; 17. Dylan Polson, 8.67.

400-meter dash

1. Camden Coleman (Uni High) 51.87; 2. Bobby Kapolnek (STM) 52.92; 3. Joe Lopez (TUS) 53.29; 4. Justin Phillips (SJO) 55.59; 5. John Hill (TUS) 57.45.

PBL resutls — 8. Tanner Longest, 58.65; 11. Gavin Ogburn, 1:01.12.

800-meter run

1. Nathan Seiler (UNITY) 2:04.65; 2. Dominic Magrini (STM) 2:09.74; 3. Isandro Malik (Uni High) 2:09.97; 4. Trent Ponder (TUS) 2:11.74; 5. Jack Aubry (STM) 2:14.2.

PBL results — 6. Jordan Giese, 2:15.05; 14. Erik Reck, 2:29.02; 17. Adam McMullin, 2:37.11; 19. Levi Garrett, 2:41.75; 24. Garet Williams, 3;16.78.

1,600-meter run

1. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 4:50.1; 2. Wyatt Wolfersberger (SJO) 4:50.16; 3. Braden Pridemore (SJO) 4:52.91; 4. Alec St. Julien (PBL) 5:01.08; 5. Nicolas Ramkumar (Uni High) 5:03.98.

PBL results — 7. Brendan VanAntwerp, 5:11.52; 14. Kyle Price, 5:40.13; 20. Trevor Morse, 5:58.43.

60-meter hurdles

1. Michael Curry (PBL), 9.24; 2. Travis Spencer (UNITY) 9.49; 3. Adam Braaten (TUS) 10.24; 4. Jon Gibus (STM) 10.38; 5. Kris Hewerdine (PBL) 10.7.

4x200 relay

1. PBL, 1:40.36; 2. Unity, 1:41.07; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:43.89; 4. Tuscola, 1:44.15; 5. St. Thomas More, 1:45.0.

PBL results — 10. 1:50.48.

High jump

1. Levi Williams (UNITY), 5-10; 2. Emery Lux-Rulon (STM), 5-2.

Long jump

1. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 20-5; 2. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 19-8 1/4; 3. T.J. Jones (PBL) 18-3 1/2; 4. Aditya Yedetore (Uni High) 16-9 1/2; 5. Ashton Jones (TUS) 14-11 3/4.

Triple jump

1. Tyler Seip (TUS) 39-5; 2. Levi Williams (UNITY) 36-9 1/4; 3. J.J. Wells (TUS) 32-5; 4. Aditya Yedetore (Uni High) 32-4 3/4.

Shot put

1. Anthony Guo (TUS) 45-3 1/2; 2. Hunter Woodard (TUS) 44-2; 3. Picazo (TUS) 40-4; 4. Jake Rich (PBL) 39-0 1/2; 5. Chase Robinson (TUS) 38-3 1/2.

PBL results — 11. Keegan Lantz, 35-0; 18. Bradley Smith, 32-5; 22. Dane Polson, 31-5; 23. Calvin Foster, 31-1 1/2; 24. Luke Cowan, 29-8; 30. Jalen Hutchcraft, 20-11.

Pole vault

1. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 12-0; 2. Quinn Shannon (UNITY), 11-6; 3. Gage Russell (TUS) 11-0; 4. Hunter Kaufman (TUS) 11-0; 5. Brandon Douglas (TUS), 9-0.

PBL results — 7. Jakob Miles, 8-0.