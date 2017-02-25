PBL, GCMS girls track and field teams compete at indoor meet in Mahomet

MAHOMET -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field athlete Emily Graves set a school record in the pole vault with a mark of 9-0 to take first place in Saturday's meet at Mahomet.

Ariana Gentzler finished first in the long jump with a leap of 14-11 and in the triple jump wit ha leap of 30-7. Lexi Johnson finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 29-8 while Mackenzie Bruns and Gracie Martin finished third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump with leaps of 12-10 and 11-1.

In the 60-meter hurdles, PBL's Olivia Frichtl finished first with a time of 10.22 seconds. In the 4x200 relay, Frichtl, Johnson, Aiyanna Ingram and Anne Rutledge finished first for the Panthers with a time of 2:06.52.

Katie Harms finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:32.19.

The PBL 4x400 relay team (Graves, Frichtl, Shannon Carlson and Rutledge) finished second with a time of 5:45.71.

In the high jump, Gentzler and Bruns finished second and third, respectively, with leaps of 4-7 and 4-4.

Johnson finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 31.76 seconds while Ingram finished fifth with a time of 34.48 seconds and Kirra Lantz finished sixth with a time of 36.65 seconds.

Ingram finished third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 9.33 seconds while Graves finished fourth with a time of 9.4 seconds and Lantz finished sixth with a time of 10.47 seconds.

Carlson finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:47.24

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.13 while Rutledge finished fifth with a time of 1:19.5 and PBL's Alyssa Hofer finished sixth with a time of 1:23.31. GCMS's Sierra Hileman finished seventh with a time of 1:25.5.

Katelyn Riffle finished third with a throw of 31-3 in the shot put while GCMS's Claire Retherford finished fourth with a throw of 29-7 1/2 and Kalli Goudy finished fifth with a throw of 25-0.

At Mahomet-Seymour Fieldhouse

60-meter dash

1. Aleah Carder (SF) 9.1; 2. Amber Kirby (SF) 9.25; 3. Aiyanna Ingram (PBL) 9.33; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 9.4; 5. Lexi McFarland (STM) 10.03; 6. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 10.47.

200-meter dash

1. Kennedy Record (STM) 30.99; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 31.76; 3. Amber Kirby (SF) 32.01; 4. Aleah Carder (SF) 32.24; 5. Aiyanna Ingram (PBL) 34.48; 6. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 36.65.

400-meter dash

1. Morgan Saunders (STM) 1:08.36; 2. McKenna Plotner (SF) 1:11.54; 3. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:14.43; 4. Maris Wszalek (STM) 1:16.66; 5. Anne Rutledge (PBL) 1:19.5; 6. Alyssa Hofer (PBL) 1:23.31; 6. Sierra Hileman (GCMS) 1:25.5.

800-meter run

1. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 2:32.74; 2. Sydney McMahon (STM) 2:43.64; 3. Shannon Carlson (PBL) 2:47.24; 4. Morgan Cinnamon (STM) 2:53.44.

3,200-meter run

1. Katie Harms (PBL) 15:32.19.

60-meter hurdles

1. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 10.22.

4x200 relay

1. PBL (Lexi Johnson, Olivia Frichtl, Aiyanna Ingram, Anne Rutledge) 2:06.52.

4x400 relay

1. St. Thomas More, 5:42.44; PBL (Emily Graves, Olivia Frichtl, Shannon Carlson, Anne Rutledge) 5:45.71.

4x800 relay

1. St. Thomas More, 11:15.32.

High jump

1. Nakaya Hughes (STM) 4-8; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-7; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-4.

Long jump

1. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 14-11; 2. Kennedy Record (STM) 13-9; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 12-10; 4. Gracie Martin (PBL) 11-1.

Triple jump

1. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 30-7; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29-8; 3. McKenna Plotner (SF) 29-2.

Shot put

1. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 37-4; 2. Katie Witte (SF) 32-1 1/2; 3. Katelyn Riffle (PBL) 31-3; 4. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 29-7 1/2; 5. Kalli Goudy (PBL) 25-0.

Pole vault

1. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-0.