PBL, GCMS girls track and field teams compete at indoor meet in Mahomet

MAHOMET -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls track and field athlete Emily Graves set a school record in the pole vault with a mark of 9-0 to take first place in Saturday's meet at Mahomet.
Ariana Gentzler finished first in the long jump with a leap of 14-11 and in the triple jump wit ha leap of 30-7. Lexi Johnson finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 29-8 while Mackenzie Bruns and Gracie Martin finished third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump with leaps of 12-10 and 11-1.
In the 60-meter hurdles, PBL's Olivia Frichtl finished first with a time of 10.22 seconds. In the 4x200 relay, Frichtl, Johnson, Aiyanna Ingram and Anne Rutledge finished first for the Panthers with a time of 2:06.52.
Katie Harms finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 15:32.19.
The PBL 4x400 relay team (Graves, Frichtl, Shannon Carlson and Rutledge) finished second with a time of 5:45.71.
In the high jump, Gentzler and Bruns finished second and third, respectively, with leaps of 4-7 and 4-4.
Johnson finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 31.76 seconds while Ingram finished fifth with a time of 34.48 seconds and Kirra Lantz finished sixth with a time of 36.65 seconds.
Ingram finished third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 9.33 seconds while Graves finished fourth with a time of 9.4 seconds and Lantz finished sixth with a time of 10.47 seconds.
Carlson finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:47.24
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.13 while Rutledge finished fifth with a time of 1:19.5 and PBL's Alyssa Hofer finished sixth with a time of 1:23.31. GCMS's Sierra Hileman finished seventh with a time of 1:25.5.
Katelyn Riffle finished third with a throw of 31-3 in the shot put while GCMS's Claire Retherford finished fourth with a throw of 29-7 1/2 and Kalli Goudy finished fifth with a throw of 25-0.
At Mahomet-Seymour Fieldhouse
60-meter dash
1. Aleah Carder (SF) 9.1; 2. Amber Kirby (SF) 9.25; 3. Aiyanna Ingram (PBL) 9.33; 4. Emily Graves (PBL) 9.4; 5. Lexi McFarland (STM) 10.03; 6. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 10.47.
200-meter dash
1. Kennedy Record (STM) 30.99; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 31.76; 3. Amber Kirby (SF) 32.01; 4. Aleah Carder (SF) 32.24; 5. Aiyanna Ingram (PBL) 34.48; 6. Kirra Lantz (PBL) 36.65.
400-meter dash
1. Morgan Saunders (STM) 1:08.36; 2. McKenna Plotner (SF) 1:11.54; 3. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 1:14.43; 4. Maris Wszalek (STM) 1:16.66; 5. Anne Rutledge (PBL) 1:19.5; 6. Alyssa Hofer (PBL) 1:23.31; 6. Sierra Hileman (GCMS) 1:25.5.
800-meter run
1. Fran Hendrickson (STM) 2:32.74; 2. Sydney McMahon (STM) 2:43.64; 3. Shannon Carlson (PBL) 2:47.24; 4. Morgan Cinnamon (STM) 2:53.44.
3,200-meter run
1. Katie Harms (PBL) 15:32.19.
60-meter hurdles
1. Olivia Frichtl (PBL) 10.22.
4x200 relay
1. PBL (Lexi Johnson, Olivia Frichtl, Aiyanna Ingram, Anne Rutledge) 2:06.52.
4x400 relay
1. St. Thomas More, 5:42.44; PBL (Emily Graves, Olivia Frichtl, Shannon Carlson, Anne Rutledge) 5:45.71.
4x800 relay
1. St. Thomas More, 11:15.32.
High jump
1. Nakaya Hughes (STM) 4-8; 2. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 4-7; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 4-4.
Long jump
1. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 14-11; 2. Kennedy Record (STM) 13-9; 3. Mackenzie Bruns (PBL) 12-10; 4. Gracie Martin (PBL) 11-1.
Triple jump
1. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 30-7; 2. Lexi Johnson (PBL) 29-8; 3. McKenna Plotner (SF) 29-2.
Shot put
1. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 37-4; 2. Katie Witte (SF) 32-1 1/2; 3. Katelyn Riffle (PBL) 31-3; 4. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 29-7 1/2; 5. Kalli Goudy (PBL) 25-0.
Pole vault
1. Emily Graves (PBL) 9-0.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.